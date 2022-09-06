Moving at a frantic pace to find the pivotal pieces for a turnaround following a downtrodden and dungeon dwelling 7-25 campaign that culminated with 21 consecutive losses, Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has prioritized a revamped recruiting focus.The Hoyas moved swiftly in bringing in an assistant coach with strong local ties in Kevin Nickelberry. Ewing also made a strategic move in elevating Clinton Crouch, once a DC-area head coach, to assistant coach.

As a traditional hotbed for high school talent, the DC and DMV area features a number of blossoming recruits. One enticing Class of 2024 prospect who would bolster the revitalized recruiting work Georgetown has put in this off-season is Darren Harris.

At nearby national power Paul VI Catholic in Virginia, the 6-foot-5 Harris has risen up the ranks as one of the country's elite shooters. A floor spreader with range and the ability to rattle off points in a hurry, the rising junior wing has been on Georgetown's radar since the embryonic phases of his recruitment.

With an offer from Duke and a relationship with newly minted Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, however, there is plenty of competition for his services. Duke is known to attract high end, knockdown shooters. Their national brand and recent success, along with Scheyer's relationship with Harris (he went to see him play against DeMatha and has been an active presence) is hard to bet against.

UConn and Villanova have also been in recent pursuit of Harris. He holds offers from the likes of Maryland, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and George Mason.

As the son of a high school basketball coach, Harris possesses many intangibles. He's a poised crunch time scorer who makes heads up plays. Described as a fiery competitor, Harris' commitment to winning is of highest order.

"Darren already possesses an elite skill with his shooting ability and range and he has the potential to round out his game over the next two-plus years,” Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello said. “At 6-5 and 200 pounds, Darren can grown into being a versatile defender and will continue to make strides in going off the bounce and creating opportunities for others since he will draw so much attention shooting

Ewing has shifted his focus to not only bouncing back from a putrid season but returning the Hoyas to the national prominence they enjoyed during his legendary career as a player there. He's cognizant it starts with recruiting. Georgetown has scoured the land for upper tier prospects, hitting the road immediately following the dismal 2021-22 campaign.Georgetown recently offered one of the country's top guards in the 2024 class in Stepinac HS (NY) point guard Boogie Fland.

A knockdown shooter of Harris' caliber has eluded them on the recruiting market. Getting a local product in and continuing to establish a pivotal local presence would keep the program on the upward trajectory.



