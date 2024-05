By taking down Penn State 12-9 this past Saturday, Georgetown extended its season. Now 13-3 record-wise, the NCAA Tournament first round victory set HC kevin Warne and his charges to face Notre Dame. That quarterfinal tilt, a Noon EST, Saturday , May 18th affair, pits the Hoyas, seeded eight overall and Domers, the tourney's top squad, at Hofstra University.

Much was learned about G'Town Lacrosse, Sunday.

Like this neophyte Lax writer being informed by Hoya coaching brass Ground Balls is an excellent statistic to chart winning possibility learning. Proof: The Hoyas trailed ND in that stat 39-37, but won the measurement (7-10) during crucial fourth quarter action, the period in which Georgetown took its first lead.

Of course that's just a smidgen of what could be gleaned from this victory. For a comprehensive report, access GUHoyas.com's work.

Still more, including excellent member commentary on GU MLax and the sport writ large can be consumed on Premium Court!