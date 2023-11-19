WASHINGTON, D.C. – Georgetown University's men's basketball team got back to its winning ways behind a career performance from Dontrez Styles where he put up 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists, added a pair of blocks and committed zero turnovers as the Hoyas defeated visiting Mount St. Mary's 83-72 on Saturday afternoon. The win at Capital One Arena was the first game for the Blue & Gray in the Georgetown MTE and helped the Hoyas improve to 2-2 on the season while the Mountaineers slip to 1-2.

ON THE RECORD



"Very, very proud of the win … I was proud of our preparation ... To have a quick turnaround, I thought our guys did a great job. I loved the way we got out the gate. I thought that really set the tone for the rest of the game. Obviously, we got to do a better job taking care of the ball … that is something that we will address … The philosophy behind the back-to-back games was to prepare our men for the BIG EAST tournament and postseason play. If we can do that early, as we're building, as we continue to learn who we are as a team and as coaches, I think it is important enough for us to give us some confidence and teach us what it is to win. This is all a teaching, development, growing, a building stage to give our men confidence to continue to grow and get better. Very proud of a lot of the contributions across the board. I thought we got better again today. There were some hiccups but I thought that we improved from the last game to this game and that's what we are looking for as we are building." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA NOTES

Styles led a quartet of Hoyas in double figures as he tallied a career-best 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the floor and a 7-for-9 effort from the free throw line. He also grabbed a squad-best eight rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks while committing zero turnovers.Supreme Cook and Jay Heath both added 17 points apiece with Cook recording an efficient 7-for-9 effort for the game and adding a squad-best eight boards and three steals. Heath also recorded a team-best eight rebounds in the game and went 3-for-5 from behind the arc.

Jayden Epps rounded out those in double figures with 10 points on a 4-for-8 effort from the field, including 3-for-5 from deep. He paced the offense with six assists and managed five rebounds.Georgetown shot 50.8% (30-for-59) for the game and 36.4% (8-for-22) from downtown. They allowed 43.5% (30-69) shooting from the Mount and limited MSM to just three made 3-pointers.The Hoyas owned the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Mountaineers 45-29.

HOW IT HAPPENED



The Hoyas started on a hot streak with seven unanswered from the starting five as a Styles triple was sandwiched between layups from Jay Heath and Jayden Epps, prompting a timeout from the Mount not even three minutes into the game.Georgetown's lead ballooned to as many as 11 (13-2) as the trio of Styles, Heath and Epps continued to make plays. However, MSM chipped away at the lead and cut it to four (16-12, 12:51) before five straight from Epps gave the Hoyas some breathing room again.

The Blue & Gray grew the lead to as many as 17 (36-19) and hold a double-digit lead for nearly the rest of the frame, taking a 43-31 lead into the locker room.Coming out of the break, the Hoyas and the Mountaineers traded baskets and despite the Mount flirting with cutting the deficit to single digits, the Hoyas staved off the run, holding the lead at 11 with layups from Styles and later Rowan Brumbaugh.

In the bonus with five minutes to play, the Blue & Gray pushed the lead back up to 16 on free throws from Brumbaugh and Styles.A 10-1 MSM run trimmed the gap to just seven (76-69) but trips to the line from Styles and Heath pushed the lead back to nine (80-71) with 2:26 to play and forcing the timeout from Mount St. Mary's.

UP NEXT The Hoyas remain in the District for the second game of the Georgetown MTE, welcoming American to Capital One Arena on Sunday, November 19 for a 4:30 p.m. tip. The game can be seen live on FS2 with Eric Collins calling the play-by-play and Terrence Oglesby providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and on the SiriusXM app.



