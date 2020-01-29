Gray's Take: Hoyas Fall Short to Ranked Butler
As Head Coach Patrick Ewing would say “some good old home cooking is the recipe.” Coming off two tough conference losses, the Hoyas looked to regain momentum against the 16 ranked Butler Bulldogs. They didn't reach that goal, falling 69-64.
Both teams came out lack luster to start. The Bulldogs got in foul trouble early and the Hoyas just weren’t knocking shots down. Junior Forward Jamorko Pickett picked up two early fouls that would sideline him for the remainder of the half.
The Hoyas picked it up offensively once they began to push the ball in transition and let their guards begin to make plays. Guards Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen were pushing the basketball and getting to their spots
Hoyas Center Qudus Wahab played big in the first half. He got rebounds and executed nicely off the pick and roll. With Wahab and Omer Yurtseven, the Hoyas have two centers in the game at all times that can excel in the pick and roll for these attacking guards.
Georgetown shot 47 percent from the field in the first half while the Bulldogs shot 44 percent.In the second half, the Bulldogs proved why they’re one of the top teams in the country. They came out on a quick 18-3 run lead by sharpshooter Sean McDermott.
The Hoyas were forced into tough shots and went on a scoring drought that helped the Bulldogs cease the momentum.The first ten minutes of the second half were dreadful offensively for the Hoyas. From missed shots in the paint, turnovers, and bad defensive execution, they squandered opportunities to capitalize on an 11 point halftime lead
Georgetown fought their way back into the game and even tied it up with less than two minutes remaining. Guard Jahvon Blair hit two big threes to tie the game at 64 a piece.The Bulldogs ran a screen and roll with McDermott and he knocked down his seventh three pointer of the game and that would prove to be the dagger.
Butler closed the game out at the free throw line with a final score of 69-64.The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and finished the game at 47 percent. The Hoyas dropped to 21 percent shooting in the second half.
Coach Ewing stated after the game that it’s a make or miss league and they didn’t execute when they had their opportunities.
McDermott finished with 25 point on 70% shooting from three point range.The top scorer for Georgetown was Yurtseven with 14 points.
The loss drops Georgetown to 12-9 and 2-6 in the Big East. Meanwhile Butler moves to 17-4 and 5-3 in conference play.