As Head Coach Patrick Ewing would say “some good old home cooking is the recipe.” Coming off two tough conference losses, the Hoyas looked to regain momentum against the 16 ranked Butler Bulldogs. They didn't reach that goal, falling 69-64.

Both teams came out lack luster to start. The Bulldogs got in foul trouble early and the Hoyas just weren’t knocking shots down. Junior Forward Jamorko Pickett picked up two early fouls that would sideline him for the remainder of the half.

The Hoyas picked it up offensively once they began to push the ball in transition and let their guards begin to make plays. Guards Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen were pushing the basketball and getting to their spots

Hoyas Center Qudus Wahab played big in the first half. He got rebounds and executed nicely off the pick and roll. With Wahab and Omer Yurtseven, the Hoyas have two centers in the game at all times that can excel in the pick and roll for these attacking guards.



