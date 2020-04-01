The Big East Tournament kicked off with the Georgetown Hoyas squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm. The Hoyas swept the season series against the Red Storm, including a 17 point comeback victory during their last meeting in this same, Madison Square Garden building.

Unlike most of their recent games. Georgetown got off to a fast start. For a team that has had to pull themselves out of deficits for the better part of this season, getting off to this fast start early has helped them.

The Hoyas shot 54 percent from the field in the first half and the two leading catalyst were guard Terrell Allen with 18 points, and forward Jamorko Pickett with 11 in that stanza.

Allen was assertive early on. Taking his man off the dribble, he got to the basket at will and put interior pressure on the Red Storms defense. His veteran leadership in a big game like this has freed up his teammates.

In particular, Pickett had that look in his eyes of a confident basketball player that couldn’t be stopped, a 20 point performance against the Villanova Wildcats carrying over into the first half. The combination of his jump shooting and defensive intensity is helping this ball club get off to a great start.



