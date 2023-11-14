Gavitt Games Give Chance to Rampage RU
The Gavitt Tip=Off Games, pitting BIG EAST and Big Ten men's basketball teams, named after BIG EAST founder and college basketball coach, administrator and overall visionary Dave Gavitt, has been an institution for eight years. Unfortunately this Gavitt Game iteration may be it's last.
Before that may happen, Georgetown travels to Rutgers in search of a Gavitt Games 'W', something last enjoyed by the Hoyas in 2018. The school owns a 1-4 record in Gavitt Games action.
Basic game information is:
What: Georgetown/BIG EAST (1-1) at Rutgers/Big Ten (2-1)
When: 11.15.23, 830p EST
Where: Jersey Mike's Arena/RAC, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
Tix: Seats start at $1
Broadcast: FS1, 99.1 FM (radio)
Stats: Guhoyas.com
Discussion: Premium Court
How do those team statistics look?
|Stat
|G'Town
|Rutgers
|
Points per game
|
80.5 ppg
|
65.3 ppg
|
Points per game allowed
|
82.5 ppg
|
56.7 ppg
|
Field Goal %
|
47.2%
|
38.3%
|
Field Goal % allowed
|
38.7%
|
36.3%
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
37.5%
|
24.6%
|
3pt Field Goal % allowed
|
23.5%
|
29.4%
|
Rebounds per game
|
41.5 rpg
|
44.7 rpg
Ed Cooley's Georgetown Hoyas have seen four guys score in double figures; sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh at a team best 15 ppg, followed by junior forward/center Supreme Cook's 13.5 ppg, a mark equaled by sophomore lead guard Jayden Epps. Cooley, in his first year coaching the Hoyas, also enjoys senior guard Jay Heath's 11.5 ppg and the same output from junior wing, Dontrez Styles.
Cook is the unquestioned leader on the boards, swiping 11.5 over the team's two games to date.
Steve Pikiell, possessing over 30 years of coaching experience in his seventh year coaching Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, sees three of his players reach double figure scoring in senior forward Aundra Hyatt (13.3 ppg), 11.3 ppg from frosh guard Gavin Griffiths, and senior center Clifford Omoruyi ,(10 ppg).
Oloruyi leads this group of Scarlet Knights on the boards, pulling down nine each time out.
Be sure to circle back for more GU vs RU coverage, via Premium Court. !