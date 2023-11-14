The Gavitt Tip=Off Games, pitting BIG EAST and Big Ten men's basketball teams, named after BIG EAST founder and college basketball coach, administrator and overall visionary Dave Gavitt, has been an institution for eight years. Unfortunately this Gavitt Game iteration may be it's last.

Before that may happen, Georgetown travels to Rutgers in search of a Gavitt Games 'W', something last enjoyed by the Hoyas in 2018. The school owns a 1-4 record in Gavitt Games action.

Basic game information is:



What: Georgetown/BIG EAST (1-1) at Rutgers/Big Ten (2-1) When: 11.15.23, 830p EST Where: Jersey Mike's Arena/RAC, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ Tix: Seats start at $1

Broadcast: FS1, 99.1 FM (radio)

Stats: Guhoyas.com

Discussion: Premium Court



How do those team statistics look?



Georgetown at Rutgers Team Statistics Stat G'Town Rutgers Points per game

80.5 ppg

65.3 ppg

Points per game allowed

82.5 ppg

56.7 ppg

Field Goal %

47.2% 38.3% Field Goal % allowed

38.7% 36.3% 3pt Field Goal %

37.5% 24.6% 3pt Field Goal % allowed

23.5% 29.4% Rebounds per game

41.5 rpg

44.7 rpg



Ed Cooley's Georgetown Hoyas have seen four guys score in double figures; sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh at a team best 15 ppg, followed by junior forward/center Supreme Cook's 13.5 ppg, a mark equaled by sophomore lead guard Jayden Epps. Cooley, in his first year coaching the Hoyas, also enjoys senior guard Jay Heath's 11.5 ppg and the same output from junior wing, Dontrez Styles.

Cook is the unquestioned leader on the boards, swiping 11.5 over the team's two games to date.



