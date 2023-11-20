WASHINGTON – Jayden Epps poured in a career-best 31 points, including the last 14 for the Hoyas in regulation, to force extra minutes and secure the 88-83 overtime win over the visiting American University Eagles on Sunday at Capital One Arena. With the win, the Blue & Gray moves to 3-2 on the season while the Eagles slip to 2-3.

ON THE RECORD "I thought it was a resilient win. I thought it was one of the first times we've won here in respect to instilling a culture of resilience, togetherness, unselfishness - of complete buy-in and trust of what we are trying to instill in our men. Again, when you look at our (new) players, all but one is a transfer. So the trust and buy-in from the time we recruited them, to have a game like this, and for it to fall our way the way it did, I have to give our staff the credit. Our staff did an incredible job with the decisions. I thought Jayden (Epps) played well down the stretch. I thought we made the right plays down the stretch to get it to overtime. To me that was trying to instill a culture of resilience and add mental toughness to our DNA." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

"Coach always tells us: no matter what, we always have each other. We have doubters, and in away games we might be against a big crowd. So all the time he tells us on dead balls to huddle and come together. Always believe and always stay together no matter what." - Guard Jayden Epps

HOYA NOTES



Epps led a quartet of Hoyas in double figures as he tallied a career-best 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the floor and a 3-for-3 effort from the free throw line. The sophomore also led the Hoyas from beyond the arc with six 3-pointers.Dontrez Styles added 22 points and also tallied a team-best 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Rowan Brumbaugh put up 13 points on a 4-for-9 effort from the floor while also adding four rebounds and a squad-best three steals.Supreme Cook rounded out those in double figures with 10 points, going 4-for-7 from the floor including a 4-for-7 effort from the free throw line.Epps and Brumbaugh paced the offense with four assists apiece.Wayne Bristol Jr. and Drew Fielder grabbed five rebounds apiece while Cook and Brumbaugh each added four.Georgetown shot 49.2% (30-for-61) for the game and 35.7% (10-for-28) from downtown. They allowed 46.8% (29-62) shooting from the Eagles and didn't allow a triple from AU in overtime despite five attempts.The Hoyas owned the battle in the paint, outscoring the Eagles 36-30 while American held the edge on the glass, outrebounding GU 38-32.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgetown jumped to an 8-4 lead early on a Brumbaugh triple but a 10-3 AU run pushed the Eagles ahead 14-11 before a Jay Heath steal led to a bucket and made it a one-point game.Despite AU pulling ahead 17-13, the momentum swung back to the home team with nine unanswered fueled by a Drew Fielder dunk, an Epps layup, a Styles triple and a pair of Cook free throws as the Blue & Gray pulled ahead 22-17 with 10:11 on the clock.

he Eagles wouldn't back down as the game was knotted up at 24 before the two squads started trading buckets down the stretch. Trailing 34-31, it was a Styles athletic layup to pull the Hoyas within one before another bucket in the paint, this one from Cook, to give the Hoyas a 35-34 lead that would stand as both squads went into the locker room.AU came out firing in the second half tallying nine unanswered before GU could get on the board.

With AU leading by eight (43-35), it took a 10-2 run over a 4:09 span fueled by six points from Brumbaugh, including a pair of driving layups from Brumbaguh to knot the score at 45.American staged a 12-2 run to pull ahead by 10, 57-47, forcing a Georgetown timeout with 8:14 to play. Despite the Eagles leading by as many as 11 (60-49), the Blue & Gray would not go away as Epps reeled off six-straight points to spark a 13-5 Hoya run to make it one-possession game as AU held the narrow 65-62 lead and the Hoya fans were brought to their feet.Epps tallied the final 14 points on a perfect 5-for-5 effort, including a quartet of triples, over the last 2:17 of regulation. His final 3-pointer knotted the game at 76 with five seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.The Hoyas never trailed in the extra frame and Cook, Styles and Brumbaugh all tallied a bucket and a pair of free throws en route to the 88-83 victory.

UP NEXT Georgetown will be off for the Thanksgiving holiday and return to its downtown home on Saturday, November 25 to welcome Jackson State to Capital One Arena for a noon tipoff. The game will be televised live on FS2 with Dan Kolko calling the play-by-play and Dickey Simpkins providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and on the SiriusXM app.



