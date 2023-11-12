WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season falling to Holy Cross 68-67 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. With the loss, the Hoyas slide to 1-1 on the season while Holy Cross improves to 1-1 on the year.

ON THE RECORD "Congratulations to Holy Cross, I thought they played a very smart game, and they made some timely shots. We missed some timely shots and free throws down the stretch -– simple things I thought beat us tonight. You have to give them credit, I thought they were well coached, and I thought their kids played with an edge and a toughness. I am very grateful for our crowd that came out, in particular our students – very excited about that and hopefully they continue to stay there with us and believe in us as we are climbing this incredible mountain. I think it is a disappointing loss because I think our practices have been good, but you know as you are trying to teach men and rebuild a culture, it is important that you play with incredible intelligence and I don't think we did…[Holy Cross] played with a little bit more energy, enthusiasm, and I thought our men played content. I have to do a way better job, way better job, you know. We have our work cut out for us, but this is part of the process of development." - Head Coach Ed Cooley



Jayden Epps led a pair of Hoyas in double figures with 22 points on seven made field goals, including a quartet of 3-pointers to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the charity stripe.Rowan Brumbaugh was the other Hoya to reach double digits as he tallied 17 points, including 10 in the first half, on 6-of-11 shooting.

Supreme Cook led the Blue & Gray on the glass with 10 rebounds, while chipping in eight points on 3-of-6 shooting.Epps, Brumbaugh and Jay Heath shared the efforts in pacing the offense with a trio of helpers each.The Hoyas shot 36.1% (22-61) for the game while the Crusaders went 25-for-54 (46.3%) for the game.Georgetown lost the battle on the glass as Holy Cross outrebounded the Hoyas 41-31.GU showed much improvement committing just four turnovers while forcing 12 on seven steals.

HOW IT HAPPENEDThe Hoyas jumped out to an early 13-8 lead following a Brumbaugh 3-pointer as the Hoyas looked hot from downtown early.Another triple, this time from Epps, propelled the Hoyas ahead 18-12 (12:10) but Holy Cross answered right back with a try of its own.

A turnover in the paint turned into a Dontrez Styles bucket to put the Hoyas up 35-27 with 3:55 remaining, the largest lead for the Blue & Gray in the first half before going into the locker room with a 37-32 lead.The Crusaders would not go away early in the second frame but GU was able to find some offense and even took an 11-point lead (57-46) with 8:35 to play on another Brumbaugh triple.However, Holy Cross chipped away at the lead and got defensive stops, eventually knotting the game at 57 with 4:02 to play.Epps continued to give the Hoyas some breathing room as he tallied eight of the next 10 points for the Blue & Gray but sloppy play down the stretch gave Holy Cross the 68-67 victory.



UP NEXT The Hoyas head to Piscataway, New Jersey for their next game on Wednesday, November 15 when they play Rutgers for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Alex Faust calling the play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on 99.1 FM.



