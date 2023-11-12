Advertisement
G'Town Report: Late Run Dooms Hoyas

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
This is an official Georgetown game report, originally published via GUHoyas.com.

For postgame pressers, click here.

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season falling to Holy Cross 68-67 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. With the loss, the Hoyas slide to 1-1 on the season while Holy Cross improves to 1-1 on the year.

ON THE RECORD "Congratulations to Holy Cross, I thought they played a very smart game, and they made some timely shots. We missed some timely shots and free throws down the stretch -– simple things I thought beat us tonight. You have to give them credit, I thought they were well coached, and I thought their kids played with an edge and a toughness. I am very grateful for our crowd that came out, in particular our students – very excited about that and hopefully they continue to stay there with us and believe in us as we are climbing this incredible mountain. I think it is a disappointing loss because I think our practices have been good, but you know as you are trying to teach men and rebuild a culture, it is important that you play with incredible intelligence and I don't think we did…[Holy Cross] played with a little bit more energy, enthusiasm, and I thought our men played content. I have to do a way better job, way better job, you know. We have our work cut out for us, but this is part of the process of development." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA NOTES

Jayden Epps led a pair of Hoyas in double figures with 22 points on seven made field goals, including a quartet of 3-pointers to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the charity stripe.Rowan Brumbaugh was the other Hoya to reach double digits as he tallied 17 points, including 10 in the first half, on 6-of-11 shooting.

Supreme Cook led the Blue & Gray on the glass with 10 rebounds, while chipping in eight points on 3-of-6 shooting.Epps, Brumbaugh and Jay Heath shared the efforts in pacing the offense with a trio of helpers each.The Hoyas shot 36.1% (22-61) for the game while the Crusaders went 25-for-54 (46.3%) for the game.Georgetown lost the battle on the glass as Holy Cross outrebounded the Hoyas 41-31.GU showed much improvement committing just four turnovers while forcing 12 on seven steals.

HOW IT HAPPENEDThe Hoyas jumped out to an early 13-8 lead following a Brumbaugh 3-pointer as the Hoyas looked hot from downtown early.Another triple, this time from Epps, propelled the Hoyas ahead 18-12 (12:10) but Holy Cross answered right back with a try of its own.

A turnover in the paint turned into a Dontrez Styles bucket to put the Hoyas up 35-27 with 3:55 remaining, the largest lead for the Blue & Gray in the first half before going into the locker room with a 37-32 lead.The Crusaders would not go away early in the second frame but GU was able to find some offense and even took an 11-point lead (57-46) with 8:35 to play on another Brumbaugh triple.However, Holy Cross chipped away at the lead and got defensive stops, eventually knotting the game at 57 with 4:02 to play.Epps continued to give the Hoyas some breathing room as he tallied eight of the next 10 points for the Blue & Gray but sloppy play down the stretch gave Holy Cross the 68-67 victory.

UP NEXT The Hoyas head to Piscataway, New Jersey for their next game on Wednesday, November 15 when they play Rutgers for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Alex Faust calling the play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on 99.1 FM.


It was tough ssledding for Rowan Brumbaugh and the crew.
