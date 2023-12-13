Hoyas Roll Past Coppin State 71-54









WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team held Coppin State to just 14 points in the first half en route to a 71-54 win over the Eagles at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. With the win, the Hoyas are back in the win column and are 6-4 with one game remaining in the nonconference schedule while Coppin State slips to 1-11 on the season.

ON THE RECORD



"Obviously we got caught off guard, one of our players wasn't feeling well today, Jayden Epps didn't feel well and that came down at the 11th hour so I think our players did a good job of adjusting. I talked to our men about responding after losing back-to-back home games especially when in the last eight minutes of the last game we didn't play particularly well or tough. I am proud of the guys, we responded and it is exam week and obviously Georgetown is very competitive on that side. As you can tell, there wasn't a lot of energy in the building today but I am really proud of our students for taking care of the academic side. As we continue to build our organization, we need a lot more support, that would go a long way and I would appreciate it if people came out, not so much for who we are playing against but rather to support Georgetown. I am just proud of our players and we responded and did what we had to do to get the win. Now they have to finish up their exams and we are looking forward to going to Notre Dame this weekend." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Dontrez Styles led all scorers and a trio of Hoyas in double figures with 19 points on seven made buckets, including a trio of 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds and a squad-best four assists and a pair of steals.Rowan Brumbaugh was second on the team in scoring with 14 points behind a 4-for-7 effort from the floor and a perfect 5-for-5 performance from the free throw line. He chipped in a squad-best four assists, game-best five steals and pulled down seven rebounds.Drew Fielder came off the bench to round out those in double figures with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the charity stripe. He grabbed five rebounds and dished out a pair of assists. Supreme Cook led the Hoyas on the glass with 11 rebounds and managed a trio of blocks in the game.

Georgetown shot 38.5% (25-65) from the floor while allowing Coppin State a 23-for-59 performance (39.0%) on the day.The Hoyas outrebounded Coppin State 40-35 and forced 18 Eagle turnovers on a season-best 13 steals.When Georgetown held Coppin State to just 14 points, it was the lowest point total of any half of basketball for the Eagles this season.

HOW IT HAPPENEDCoppin State and Georgetown traded buckets to start with CSU even taking a 7-4 lead with 14:08 to play. However, the Hoyas tallied eight unanswered behind inside play as Brumbaugh and Cam Bacote both tallied layups and Cook managed back-to-back dunks to give the Hoyas the 12-7 lead (10:16).Five-straight points for the Blue & Gray behind a pair of free throws from Fielder and a Styles triple pushed the lead to nine (20-11, 6:18).

The Hoyas closed the frame on a pair of triples, with Brumbaugh and Jay Heath each knocking down a 3-pointer for the Hoyas to take a 29-14 lead into the locker room.

Georgetown came out of the break with the hot hand, tallying a quartet of triples with Styles and Ismael Massoud each chipping in a pair to take the 41-18 lead (16:08).Another Massoud triple would give GU its largest lead of the game at 25 (47-22, 13:39). Georgetown held on to the double-digit lead for the entire frame, sealing the 71-54 victory at the final whistle.

UP NEXT



The Hoyas return to action on Saturday, December 16 when they play the first in a three-game Midwest road swing, starting with the final nonconference game of the season at Notre Dame. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the CW. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and nationally on the SiriusXM app.



