Today was interview scum time at Georgetown, as media members descended on the school's Thompson Center to query Hoyas and watch over a half hour of practice. Given Georgetown's impending three game road trip - Notre Dame on Saturday before their 2023 BIG EAST season starts with Butler and Marquette - the next time Hoya players and head coach Ed Cooley are accessible is early January.



On Premium Court, we provide non-specific/attributed quotes and practice happenings, as well as interviews capturing Drew Fielder, Dontrez Styles and Ish Massoud chatting with assembled media.



Enjoy!