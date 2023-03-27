Last week new Georgetown Hoya head coach Ed Cooley held court. He mesmerized a Hoya gathering accustomed to a joke or two, always straight-jacketed by near-solemnity, with claims of future effort, success and public engagement, punctuated by excitement and humor. G'Town brass, specifically Athletic Director Lee Reed were not spared barbs.

Below are three sessions regarding Cooley from last week's inaugural presser. The first is an exclusive segment, followed by general interview sessions.

