Hoyas to Face Tulsa in WBIT Second Round



TULSA – The Georgetown University women's basketball team will face the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT). The matchup will take place at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m EDT.



Fan Information



Fans can tune in to watch the game on ESPN+.Live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

About the Hoyas



The Hoyas sit at 23-11 overall and defeated second-seeded Washington in the opening round of the WBIT 64-56 on Thursday evening.Senior Kelsey Ransom led all scorers with 28 points including a 9-11 performance from the line, while graduate student Graceann Bennett managed 11 points to go along with five rebounds.Graduate student Mya Bembry pulled down a squad-best eight rebounds and posted four points in the win.

The Blue & Gray shot 46.2% (24-52) from the field, and Georgetown allowed 37.0% (20-54) shooting by the Huskies. GU outrebounded Washington 34-27, and Georgetown forced 15 Husky turnovers on three steals.

GU have had an outstanding end to the season as the squad went 7-1 in its final eight games.The Blue & Gray defeated third-seeded St. John's (53-44) in the BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinals, and then downed second-seeded and then-No. 21 ranked Creighton (55-46) in the semifinals to advance to the championship game for the first time in program history. Georgetown fell to top-seeded UConn in the championship by a score of 78-42.

The Hoyas have tied the most wins in a season since 2012 with 23, as well as the best conference record at 9-9 since 2018-19.

The Blue & Gray is leading the league and ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense averaging 54.6 ppg.GU earned a program-record three BIG EAST Conference major awards and one all-conference honor. Senior guard Kelsey Ransom was named the BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well as being selected First Team All-BIG EAST. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Bennett won the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award. Junior forward Brianna Scott rounded out the Hoya honorees winning the BIG EAST Sixth-Woman Award.

On Wednesday, Darnell Haney was officially named the head coach for the Hoyas. He had the interim tag all season following the passing of Tasha Butts in October.

About the Golden Hurricane



Tulsa advanced Thursday night with an 80-62 home victory over Arkansas which improved the squad to 24-9 on the season.Temira Poindexter led three Golden Hurricane players in double figures with 21 points. Freshman Elise Hill scored a career-high 18 points and Delanie Crawford added 17 points.Tulsa earned the WBIT bid by winning the American Athletic Conference regular season championship.

Poindexter was named The American's Player of the Year and earned a spot on the first team, while Crawford was selected as the league's Most Improved Player and was named Second Team All-AAC.

Series Info

This is the first meeting between the teams.

About the WBIT



In 2023, the NCAA announced the creation of an annual 32-team postseason invitation tournament for women's basketball, which will be owned and funded by the NCAA.The WBIT Committee seeded only the top half of the 32-team field. The remaining 16 teams were placed into the bracket by the WBIT Committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

The 2024 semifinals and championship will be played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.Preliminary WBIT games are being televised on ESPN+, while the semifinals will be on ESPNU, and the finals will be on ESPN2.

The BIG EAST Conference boasted the most bids with four as the Hoyas joined Seton Hall, Villanova and St. John's in the tournament.This is Georgetown's first postseason berth since 2019 when the squad advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals.



