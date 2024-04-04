Georgetown has lost players - both soon-to-be grads and portal entrants - plus coaches. The latter was assistant coach Ivan Thomas departing for Hampton University's HC position.

Well, another staff member bounced, joining Thomas at Hampton. Greg Fahey js now a Pirate.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity Coach Cooley and Coach Thomas have given me", said Fahey, when asked about the move, one in which he's associate head coach.

Having been with head Hoyq coach Ed Cooley for two years - last year at Georgetown as special assistant to the head coach, and four seasons earlier being a graduate assistant for him at Providence, Fahey rejoined Cooley after four campaigns at Siena. For the Saints, two years as full assistant, two being director of basketball operations were realized. Per GUHoyas.com, he was instrumental in securing and developing eight all- league players, while there.

Division III's FDU Florham was his first college job, recruiting all conference guys there. It was prep school St. Benedict's (NJ) prior to that, helping the Gray Bees dominate with an overall 89-15 record and top 10/20 national rankings.

FDU Florham and St.Benedicts benefited from Fahey's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) stint, serving as both assistant and head coach over four years in the City Rocks organization.

A Randolph, NJ native and 2013 graduate of Marist College, Fahey over four years rose to the head manager position there. A Providence master's degree (higher education) has been secured, in addition to his sports management certificate.

Does Fahey have expectations for Hampton, an HBCU who competed in the Colonial Athletic Association for the first time last season?

"As for Hampton, it's an exciting new challenge. The CAA is a really good conference and we are looking forward to building a top tier program" was his response, continuing to display humility and a willingness to work. In fact, as witnessed by tweets below, the new staff there is already reeling in recruits, including securing the services of former Hoya and fifth year transfer, Wayne Bristol, Jr.



Congrats to Greg Fahey. Though his time on The Hilltop was brief, it's clear he has a bright, bright future coaching hoops!





