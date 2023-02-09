Despite a game and career high of 19, unexpected points - he previously averaged less than four points a game - from sophomore big man Bradley Ezewiro, Georgetown still fell to Providence, this time a 74-62 road defeat. Per the box score, 11,892 Amica Mutual Pavilion attending fans witnessed the competition.



The Hoyas remain in the BIG EAST's cellar, having gone 1-13 in conference play, 6-19 overall. Providence, ranked 17th/20th in America, remains third in the league at 10-3, part of their 18-6 success generally.



Ezewiro, minted a Hoya this season after transferring from LSU, also put up a game/career tops three blocks. He did his offensive damage on 8-9 shooting - mostly dunks, all in the paint - while going a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Add three rebounds to his stat offering.



At times, Ezewiro was dominant. Like over a one minute, 42 second, back stanza stretch when he pounded the rims three consecutive times. What's more impressive is Providence's head coach Ed Cooley, called timeout after the first, ostensibly in part to prepare his team for Ezewiro's assault.









