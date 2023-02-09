Ezewiro's Play Not Enough
Despite a game and career high of 19, unexpected points - he previously averaged less than four points a game - from sophomore big man Bradley Ezewiro, Georgetown still fell to Providence, this time a 74-62 road defeat. Per the box score, 11,892 Amica Mutual Pavilion attending fans witnessed the competition.
The Hoyas remain in the BIG EAST's cellar, having gone 1-13 in conference play, 6-19 overall. Providence, ranked 17th/20th in America, remains third in the league at 10-3, part of their 18-6 success generally.
Ezewiro, minted a Hoya this season after transferring from LSU, also put up a game/career tops three blocks. He did his offensive damage on 8-9 shooting - mostly dunks, all in the paint - while going a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Add three rebounds to his stat offering.
At times, Ezewiro was dominant. Like over a one minute, 42 second, back stanza stretch when he pounded the rims three consecutive times. What's more impressive is Providence's head coach Ed Cooley, called timeout after the first, ostensibly in part to prepare his team for Ezewiro's assault.
As has been the case year long, Georgetown made runs, there were five lead changes, though the Hoyas went into halftime down nine, managed to close their deficit to seven, while also falling behind by 17 points in back stanza action. .
The Hoyas shot an anemic 40% overall and an even more lamentable 20% or 3-15 on long balls.
Joining Ezewiro in double figure scoring was head coach Pat Ewing's irrepressible sophomore backcourt of Primo Spears (18 points, seven game best tying assists) and Brandon Murray (16 points, four assists), plus seven Hoya high rebounds.
Devin Carter, a sophomore guard, led Cooley's Friars and the game with nine rebounds, also tying Spears' seven helper mark. His 12 points matched teammate senior forward Ed Croswell, both besting teammate, grad guard guard Noah Locke's 11.
Pacing Friar scoring was ?? forward Bryce Hopkins (17 points). He and his mates next face St. John's at NYC's Madison Square Garden, a Noon EST start.
The Hoyas, in search of another BIG EAST win - they've gone 1-33 in BIG EAST Play - welcome Marquette, also a Saturday Noon EST tip off.
