With this in mind, we asked BG a few questions about Butler, today's Georgetown foe . The questions and excerpted quotes follow. For the full session, visit Premium Court !

Butler Guru of Twitter is just such an outlet; with irrelevance and clearly a love for Butler Hoops, BG takes it as his duty to report on all things Bulldog-related. In the process he's carved a respected space for himself.

One positive about social media is, with vetting effort, one can discern someone with an excellent hold on specific subject matter. In short, if you pay attention and sift through the charlatans, an expert can be found.

1) Is this the most offensively dangerous Butler crew you've seen?

It’s definitely up there. People only focus on the past 3 years and forget the Kelan Martin and Kamar Baldwin days. Especially when Kelan and Kamar were both on the team (eg, Dawgs defeating #1 Villanova 101-93). But...



2) How are these points being scored?

Alex Barlow was hired (former head coach for Celtics G-league team, and former Dawg). He was hired to take charge of the offense...



3) Is a Matta rebirth going on? he and Buitler looked kind of dead in the water last year?



Matta was hired late in the process. He basically had to keep the guys recruited by Lavall Jordan and then quickly...



4) Whose the X factor? Lead dog?



The leader is 100% Posh Alexander. It all starts with him. Yes, Brooks, Telfort and Davis get the buckets. But...



5) Prognostication Tuesday?

I’m hearing rumors Epps is out. If true then Dawgs should absolutely take care of business...





