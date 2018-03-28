March 28, 2018 - After distinguishing himself for Dulaney in Maryland high school basketball, Class of 2020 swingman Che Evans' ball continues to bounce, preparing for a spring/summer with Team Melo. It's up in the air whether the precocious Evans competes at the 16u or 17u level, but what's certain is that coaches and writers will flock to see him play.

The Hoyas are such a program. Georgetown has offered, and he's seen a number of the school's games this season.

For more on Evans' thoughts on G'Town, his overall recruitment plus development, watch the video above.

Additional information on Evans is available on Premium Court.