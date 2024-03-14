Going into the BIG EAST Tournament, HC Ed Cooley and crew knew they had to win the event to have a chance at extending it's season beyond that event. Such is the path for team's slotted 10th in an 11 team conference.

Apparently Jayden Epps got the memo, doing his most to propel the Hoyas out of first round action. it wasn't enough, as Georgetown fell 74-56 to new rival Providence, ending their season. But boy did Epps try.

A sophomore transfer guard, Epps dropped 30 points on 12-23 overall shooting, 3-8 beyond the arc, while adding three bounds, four assists and just two turnovers. For comparison, only freshman forward Drew Fieder manged eight points for Georgetown, while junior transfer forward Dontrez Styles chipped in seven, while pacing the game via nine rebounds.

"On today, Coach was drawing up sets and my teammates were finding me", said Epps, afterward. "Obviously it wasn't enough to get the win. He was dialing me up, and whenever I get the call, i try and deliver".

Epps also made heads turn, being the first Hoys since Jeff Green in 2007 to garner 30 points, a 30 point output in this event, work that is second to Allen Iverson's top BET, Georgetown mark.



