Last night Georgetown likely avoided the ignominy of 2023-24 BIG EAST basement status, as Georgetown handled DePaul, then faltered before being bailed out by a dramatic missed layup, also enjoying the offensive heroics of Jayden Epps throughout. Yes, this 77-76, G'Town victory, was a lot.

Flowing into second half action, the Hoyas were up, in large measure due to sophomore guard Epps. During the first half, he dropped 18 of a game best 33 points in 39 minutes. His shooting clip of 9-18 overall, 4-10 on threes, 11-13 from the free throw line tell the tale.

So does DePaul's second half bucket-making: After going 39.3% from the field, 20% on threes during the first 20 minutes, interim HC Matt Brady's guys logged 51.6% and 50%, respectively, outscoring the Hoyas 48=36 in the final frame. For comparison purposes, the Hoyas out-pointed DePaul 41-28 during first half play.

The Blue Demons', after never leading in the initial stanza, went ahead a single point with 15:51 to play via 1a 3-2 run over around two and a quarter minutes and senior guard Jayden Terry's (16p, 4r) shot. They led for a total of seven minutes, eight seconds from there, the game becoming a seesaw affair.

