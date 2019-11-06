After going 9-22 last season, some coaches in their second year leading a Division I program may be unnerved. Not Mount St. Mary’s Dan Engelstad,



“I hope so. We put a lot of work into being better than that” said Engelstad when asked if a preseason Northeast Conference slotting of seventh was erroneous. “We have a young crew. Just understanding what college basketball is, we are light years ahead of where we were last year”.

According to him “We’re optimistic we can make a jump. Our guys put a lot of work in”. His staff excels in development, including Xavier Joyner, Matt Miller and Will Holland and himself. Such a teaching staff should benefit last year’s freshman, as “Usually the biggest jump is usually between freshman and sophomore year”.

That includes the trio of Vado Morse, Damian Chung-Qui and Malik Jefferson.

Morse, 6'0, 167", the NEC’s reigning rookie of the year dropped over 14 points a game as frosh. This season “Physically, he’s gotten a lot stronger” shared Engelstad. “We challenged him. He’s changed since last year…special talent in his ability to score the ball", one that stands out "on and off the ball”.

Chung-Qui (6.7 ppg, 2.3 apg in '19-20) is a floor general, one who Engelstad et al will rely heavily on.

“We’re going to go where he takes us. One of the best workers in our program. Good positive, assist to turnover ratio” opined the coach. Next steps for the diminutive, 5’8”, 156 pound Chung-Qui have been becoming more offensive minded and stronger.

Jefferson, an imposing 6’9”, 230 pounds, leave’s MSM’s staff “excited”, per Engelstad. This “Old school, back to basket player, has done a great job with his body, getting in better shape”. With five high majors on tap the next few weeks, Jefferson (8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg last season) “is going to work at it”.

Jalen Gibbs, a junior guard and central player, poured in 12.9 ppg a year ago. Engelstad indicated “Gibbs is explosive. Great in transition and has worked really hard on his game”. The staff has rewarded Gibbs by “trying to make him be more of a consistent perimeter player in terms of shots”. A 6’3”, 185 pound all around player, Jalen is “A big piece to our success”, including defensively, per Engelstad.

Speaking of stopping people, “We need to get better defensively…making sure we take that step physically and from a communication standpoint”, noted the coach.

The line between winning and losing in ’18-’19 was thin, with the Mountaineers being “in every game except for two”, while winning "four of our last seven last year”, said Engelstad. “We were playing much better”

Does he guarantee a continuation during ’19-20?

Engelstad didn’t do that, but stressed “Our guys will compete. Or at least they better”.

It’s a great chance they will do so, an effort that starts today, playing Georgetown in DC.

For more on what to expect, see Premium Court. Basic game info is here.