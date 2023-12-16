Domers on the Road Next
This iteration of Georgetown's Hoyas venture from their Capital One environs for only the second time this season, as Ed Cooley, in his first campaign leading the Blue and Gray, jet over to South Bend, IN for an action packed tilt vs. Notre Dame.
After the Hoyas' 71-54 win over Coppin State, Cooley noted this dynamic, sharing "We're looking forward to go to Notre Dame. We've been really fortunate to play nine of our first 10, right here in this comfortable building. So we'll be challenged on the road".
One prime Hoya who might not be present is leading bucket-getter, sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who also missed the Coppin match-up. Are his guys ready despite possibly not having Epps available?
"i tell our players all the time, you never know what's going to happen so you gotta stay prepared" relayed Cooley on his message. "it's a next man up mentality, right"?
Interested in learning some of what ND does between the lines? What They Do is just the article for you!
Basic game information is:
What: Georgetown (BIG EAST, 6-4) at Notre Dame ( )
Where: Joyce Center, South Bend, IN
When: December 16, 2023, 2p EST
Tix: Seats start at $1!
Broadcast: The CW, Team 980 (radio)
Stats: GUHoyas.com
What are those team stats looking like?
|Stat
|Georgetown
|Notre Dame
|
Points per game
|
77.1 ppg
|
64.2 ppg
|
Points per game allowed
|
71.7 ppg
|
67.3 ppg
|
FG%
|
44.7%
|
40.9%
|
FG% allowed
|
44.2%
|
42.4%
|
3pt FG%
|
36.3%
|
27.7%
|
3pt FG% allowed
|
30.4%
|
37.4%
|
Rebounds
|
38 rpg
|
35.7 rpg
Individually, sophomore guard Epps paces Ed Cooley's Hoyas with 18.9 ppg. As mentioned earlier, unfortunately his participation is far from settled, as Epps missed the previous game (Coppin State) and did not practice Thursday while also being absent. See the Practice Notes linked below for more.
Following Epps in double figure scoring land are three Hoyas: Junior forward Dontez Styles (15.7 ppg), junior forward/center Supreme Cook's 11.2 ppg and Ish Massoud's 10.3 ppg (he's a senior forward).
Close but no cigar are a pair of guys notching 9.4 ppg and 9.2 ppg, senior guard Jay Heath and sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh, respectively. Both are DC natives.
Cook has manned Cooley's top boarder spot all season long, now being credited with 8.6 rpg. Styles logs 6.5 caroms each time out, while Massoud is credited with six each per tilt.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish, or Golden Domers, are coached by Micah Shrewsberry, in his first year leading the team. Tops among them in scoring is freshman guard Markus Burton at 15.7 ppg.
Rebounding-wise, three Domers pull down at least a quintet, in sophomore forward Tae Dais, junior guard Julian Roper and JR Konieczny, a junior wing, who pull down 5.8, 5.2, 5.1 caroms, each contest, respectively.
Make sure to follow the action on our chat thread, and return for HoyaReport.com for coverage!
Practice Notes
This content piece, a mix of free and subscription-necessary items, provides fans insight into just where Cooley et al are in regards to playing ND, injuries, needed improvement, etc.