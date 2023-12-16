This iteration of Georgetown's Hoyas venture from their Capital One environs for only the second time this season, as Ed Cooley, in his first campaign leading the Blue and Gray, jet over to South Bend, IN for an action packed tilt vs. Notre Dame.



After the Hoyas' 71-54 win over Coppin State, Cooley noted this dynamic, sharing "We're looking forward to go to Notre Dame. We've been really fortunate to play nine of our first 10, right here in this comfortable building. So we'll be challenged on the road".



One prime Hoya who might not be present is leading bucket-getter, sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who also missed the Coppin match-up. Are his guys ready despite possibly not having Epps available?



"i tell our players all the time, you never know what's going to happen so you gotta stay prepared" relayed Cooley on his message. "it's a next man up mentality, right"?



