DMV Live Warm Up Provides Work

The 'Live' recruiting period in June has become firmly entrenched as a necessary benefit. Schools, including D1 institutions, can evaluate on-site. Instead of this being travel or AAU team's, it's high schools that present these players. June has joined July, as the hottest months in recruiting's ecosystem.

The DMV Live Warm Up both serves and continues said effort.

Set for tommorrow, 6.14.25 at DeMatha Catholic High School, the Warm Up boasts (District-Maryland-Virginia metro area) teams, along those from Baltimore, Richmond and Philly. While D1 coaches will not be in attendance, expect those from lower collegiate levels to be present. Regardless, it's an excellent opportunity to prep for upcoming 'Live' weekends in front of program leaders.

What about Hoya recruiting targets? Per past efforts and sources, expect the likes of Derek 'Beau' Daniels (PVI), Lonnie Lyons (Grace Christian), McNamara's trio of Qayden Samuels, Prince-AlexanderMoody and Brandon Woodard, along with Xavier Skipworth of Bullis.

Be there to check out the proceedings. HoyaReport.com will be in attendance, reporting!












