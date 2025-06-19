DMV Live-ing, Session 1

We are now in the meat of high school summer Live action - all college coaches, including those at Division I institutions can personally see players compete. This weekend, June 20th, 21st and 22nd will see gyms throughout America filled with players, coaches and onlookers.
The District-Maryland-Virginia or DMV area is not immune. The same holds for neighboring metropolis, Philadelphia.
Below is information on a number of these locale's confabs.
What about Hoya recruiting targets?
A number are expected, with two no shows confirmed on Premium Court. The larger list is:
Latrel Allmond - Petersburg (VA)
Darius Bivins - O'Connell (VA)
Jacoby Briscoe - Clinton Grace (MD)
Jayln Collingwood - Sidwell Friends (DC)
Beau Daniels - PVI (VA)
Lonnie Lyons - Clinton Grace (MD)
Prince Alex Moody - McNamara (MD)
Qayden Samuels - McNamara (MD)
Jordan Smith - PVI (VA)
Xavier Skipworth - Bullis (MD)
Brandon Woodard - McNamara (MD)
Head over to Premium Court for the skinny!
DC Live
All games at Sidwell Friends.
DMV Live
All games at DeMatha
MD Live
All games at Severn School.
MBCA Live
All games at Marriotts Ridge.
VA Live Shootout
All games at Riverbend High School
Philly Live
All games at Jefferson University.