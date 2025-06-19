DMV Live-ing, Session 1

We are now in the meat of high school summer Live action - all college coaches, including those at Division I institutions can personally see players compete. This weekend, June 20th, 21st and 22nd will see gyms throughout America filled with players, coaches and onlookers.

The District-Maryland-Virginia or DMV area is not immune. The same holds for neighboring metropolis, Philadelphia.

Below is information on a number of these locale's confabs.

What about Hoya recruiting targets?

A number are expected, with two no shows confirmed on Premium Court. The larger list is:

Latrel Allmond - Petersburg (VA)

Darius Bivins - O'Connell (VA)

Jacoby Briscoe - Clinton Grace (MD)

Jayln Collingwood - Sidwell Friends (DC)

Beau Daniels - PVI (VA)

Lonnie Lyons - Clinton Grace (MD)

Prince Alex Moody - McNamara (MD)

Qayden Samuels - McNamara (MD)

Jordan Smith - PVI (VA)

Xavier Skipworth - Bullis (MD)

Brandon Woodard - McNamara (MD)



Head over to Premium Court for the skinny!