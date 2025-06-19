Published Jun 19, 2025
DMV Live-ing, Session 1
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

We are now in the meat of high school summer Live action - all college coaches, including those at Division I institutions can personally see players compete. This weekend, June 20th, 21st and 22nd will see gyms throughout America filled with players, coaches and onlookers.

The District-Maryland-Virginia or DMV area is not immune. The same holds for neighboring metropolis, Philadelphia.

Below is information on a number of these locale's confabs.

What about Hoya recruiting targets?

A number are expected, with two no shows confirmed on Premium Court. The larger list is:

Latrel Allmond - Petersburg (VA)

Darius Bivins - O'Connell (VA)

Jacoby Briscoe - Clinton Grace (MD)

Jayln Collingwood - Sidwell Friends (DC)

Beau Daniels - PVI (VA)

Lonnie Lyons - Clinton Grace (MD)

Prince Alex Moody - McNamara (MD)

Qayden Samuels - McNamara (MD)

Jordan Smith - PVI (VA)

Xavier Skipworth - Bullis (MD)

Brandon Woodard - McNamara (MD)


Head over to Premium Court for the skinny!

DC Live

All games at Sidwell Friends.

DMV Live

All games at DeMatha

MD Live

All games at Severn School.

MBCA Live 

All games at Marriotts Ridge.

VA Live Shootout 

All games at Riverbend High School

Philly Live

All games at Jefferson University.

