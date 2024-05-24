The 'Live' events of June, or summer high school bball where Division I college coaches are able to see recruits play for those teams then, have become an important aspect of college recruiting. Fans, coaches and the like flock to witness these talented high schoolers.

The DMV Live effort remains best-in-class, luring teams from as far as North Carolina to compete. Participating rosters follow.

What of current Georgetown recruiting targets expected to ball?

Premium Court has that.

All games will as usual, occur at DeMatha Catholic (MD).