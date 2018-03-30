March 31, 2018 - The DMV hoops landscape is dotted with talk of Sherwyn Devonish, a 6'0", 165 pound Wise High School (MD) point guard being pursued to some degree by Georgetown. Owning lower-level Division I scholarship offers, as well as those from Division II schools, the Class of 2018's Devonish being linked to the Hoyas has turned heads.

What's the extent of G'Town's present interest?

Devonish discussed the Hoyas, playing pickup on The Hilltop and overall recruitment last night before Crab Ball Classic action. An all star game in it's sixth edition, the 'Crab Ball', as it's known, pits kids from the DMV and Baltimore in competition.

View Devonish's comments above. For more on his situation, see Premium Court.