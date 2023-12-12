Advertisement
Coppin is Coming to Cap1

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Georgetown is facing towards the end of it's out of conference schedule, as the Hoyas invite Coppin State's Eagles tonight.

Check out this basic game information:

Jayden Epps and the Hoyas take the court tonight.
Jayden Epps and the Hoyas take the court tonight. (ron bailey)
What: Coppin State (1-10, MEAC) at Georgetown (5-4, BIG EAST)

When: 12.12.23, 830p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $1 each!

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court.

Coppin State at Geogetown Team Stats
Stat Coppin State Georgetown

Points per game

55.1 ppg

77.8 ppg

Points per game allowed

71.1 ppg

73.7 ppg

Field goal %

36.2%

45.5%

Field goal % allowed

45.5%

40.8%

3pt field goal %

23.9%

36.7%

3pt Field goal % allowed

35.3%

29.9%

Rebounds per game

28.6 rpg

37.8 rpg

Coppin, led by star alum, former NBA player and long time coach, Larry Stewart in his first year on the job, is paced in scoring by Justin Winston. The senior forward drops 13.4 ppg, the only double figure scoring Eagle. He also is the team's top rebounder at 4.6 rpg.

Ed Cooley, also in his first year coaching Georgetown, sees 18.9 ppg dropped by sophomore guard Jayden Epps, tops on the team and one of four double figure scoring: 15.3 ppg from junior forward Dontrez Styles, junior forward/center Supreme Cook's 11.4 ppg and slightly over 10 ppg from senior forward Ish Massoud (10.7 ppg). Senior guard Jay Heath barely missed the cut, as he scores 9.8 ppg.

Cook is still Cooley's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 rebounds each time out.

Head back here for the best postgame content!

