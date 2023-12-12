Georgetown is facing towards the end of it's out of conference schedule, as the Hoyas invite Coppin State's Eagles tonight.

Coppin, led by star alum, former NBA player and long time coach, Larry Stewart in his first year on the job, is paced in scoring by Justin Winston. The senior forward drops 13.4 ppg, the only double figure scoring Eagle. He also is the team's top rebounder at 4.6 rpg.



Ed Cooley, also in his first year coaching Georgetown, sees 18.9 ppg dropped by sophomore guard Jayden Epps, tops on the team and one of four double figure scoring: 15.3 ppg from junior forward Dontrez Styles, junior forward/center Supreme Cook's 11.4 ppg and slightly over 10 ppg from senior forward Ish Massoud (10.7 ppg). Senior guard Jay Heath barely missed the cut, as he scores 9.8 ppg.



Cook is still Cooley's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 rebounds each time out.



Head back here for the best postgame content!

