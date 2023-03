Yesterday was momentous for the Blue and Grey - Georgetown officially announced Ed Cooley as men's head hoops coach, ushering the first break from related hires since 1972 and it's 17th such hire, historically. Times are a-changing, and it's coming at Hoya Land, fast.

Cooley said as much during the press conference and subsequent Q & A session. Add NIL, organizational culture, his personal decision making process, Hoyas' past, G'Tonw's future and much more!

The event is captured below.

