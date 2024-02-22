HC Ed Cooley, in his inaugural season coaching G'Town, is engaged with the biggest challenge of his career, one that spans three colleges as Division I head coach. His Hoyas have struggled in 2023-24, to put it mildly. Standing 8-18 overall, 1-14 and losers of 11 straight in BIG EAST play, it's understandable if this campaign is impacting him.



What are his thoughts on that? How about narrowly losing to St. John's 90-85, pressing going forward, sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh's development, his PG relationships, preparing for DePaul, his understanding of Blue Demon interim HC Matt Brady, plus how struggling has helped him plus his self grade!

