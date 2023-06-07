Though the previous coaching regime under Patrick Ewing was criticized for their streak of ineptitude during Big East play, underwhelming performances against out of conference foes, and paltry recruiting results, Ewing was notably consistent with discovering young talent. While Ewing was ousted following back to back dismal seasons, he made a habit out of offering blossoming young prospects during the unhatched stages of their pre-recruitment development.

Before Ewing was unceremoniously axed from the program he carried to historic national glory as an iconic 7-foot Center, he was able to develop an early upper hand on young, undiscovered recruits. Ewing offered 2026 forward Sam Funches before the promising, high major caliber 6-foot-9 double double threat entered high school. Ewing and the previous staff were also among the first involved with 6-foot-7 Class of 2026 wing AJ Williams out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. The previous staff also empowered the youth movement by extending a scholarship offer to Class of 2027 guard Omari Chaudry.

While new Georgetown coach Ed Cooley has revamped the recruiting with a recent commitment from Top-50 forward Thomas Sorber and made a quick-hit impact on the transfer portal by bringing in guard Jayden Epps (Illinois), 6-foot-9 floor spreader Ismael Massoud (Kansas State), and others, the Hoyas have established their own pattern of pursuing underclassmen early in the process.

The Hoyas recently made an offer to 2025 summer stock riser Niko Bundalo of Green HS and the Wildcats Select. Bundalo has been a revelation on the AAU circuit, showing out with his rim running game, above-rim finishing, and deft inside-outside left handed touch. Playing for the Wildcats Select, the 6-foot-9 Bundalo has tipped the high major scales, drawing recent offers from Georgetown, Syracuse, Cincinnati, and other.



"At his age, he is just so advanced skill wise," explained Green HS head coach Mark Kinsley, whose team went 17-7 and won a Federal League Championship this past season". He is not just a stand on the block, low block guy or a stand on the perimeter catch and shoot guy. He can put the ball on the floor with his left hand, right hand. One of the more unique attributes to his game is his passing ability, as he has made sublime reads out of the post.

A considerable component of the unique challenge awaiting Cooley in DC is the evolution of a powerful local presence. Reinvigorating the Georgetown brand will entail establishing a thorough local recruiting advantage, in a DMV area currently containing a wealth of top-shelf national talent. In attaining success at this hyper competitive level and with an unforgiving schedule, the commitment to scouring the local landscape must be one of highest order.

Of course, Cooley has a number of ties to the New England area, where the Providence native enjoyed the most prosperous stretch of his career at Providence College.

A 6-foot-6 off guard from the Massachusetts area, Jaylen Harrell has exploded, bursting onto the high major scene virtually over night.Previously an obscure recruit, Harrell is suddenly tracking as one of top 2025 prospects on the youthful and talent-laden EYBL circuit. Harrell holds offers from Georgetown, Alabama, UMass, Providence, Washington, and several others.

The Hoyas have also tapped into the sophomore class with a recent offer to 6-foot-3 Cannon School (NC) guard Isaiah Henry. A well-built 6-foot-4 combination guard, Henry has been a consistent scoring source on whom Team CP3 has leaned. In addition to the Hoyas, Harrell holds recent offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech.



Discuss this article on Premium Court, where more information exists, including Cooley's expressed plan for building his Hoya roster.





