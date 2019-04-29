Georgetown freshman forward Grayson Carter has entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling a desire to leave the program for different pastures. The 6'9", 225 pounder is a Dallas, Texas area native.

In Blue and Grey for only a season, Carter averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.1 minutes - all season averages. He saw action in 13 games, with individual game highs of six points (1.12, Providence) and rebounds (12.22.18, ULAR). The last game also saw a Blue and Grey career best of 14 minutes logged. ..

Carter came to G'Town with the reputation as a shooter, something not disproved during his Hilltop stay. Rivals.com tagged him a three star prospect coming out of Guyer HS in Denton, TX.

