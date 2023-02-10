After losing four straight BIG EAST games, this on the heels of extinguishing a 29 game consecutive, record league losing streak, HC Pat Ewing and his Hoyas are provided another chance at victory, Saturday.

Primo Spears still leads Ewing's bunch in scoring, notching 16.2 ppg. Following him is Brandon Murray at 14.9 ppg, with Jay Heath rounding out double figure scorers at GU with 12.2 ppg. The trio are guards, Spears and Murray being sophomores, Heath is a junior.



Almost joining them is senior pivot Qudus Wahab (9.9 ppg), who leads the Blue and Gray in rebounding, pulling down 7.1 caroms each time out. At 6.7 rpg stands junior forward Akok Akok.



HC Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles are paced in scoring by 15.3 ppg from sophomore guard Kam Jones. Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper gets 13 ppg. Oso Ighodaro, a forward and point guard Tyler Kolek, each juniors, both chip in 11.5 ppg Smart also has a 9.9 ppg guy in sophomore forward David Joplin. ighodaro is Smart's top boarder, pulling down 5.8 per contest.

Kolek is one of the top assisters in America, officially dishing 7.72 a game, though his passing impact is greater due to constantly looking to find. Spears is GU's top assist man, contributing 5.36 each game.

