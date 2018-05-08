May 8, 2018 - This morning former Hoya guard Tre Campbell announced via Twitter he's headed to South Carolina next season. The tweet follows:

FIRST OF ALL I WANT TO THANK GOD TO PUT ME IN THIS POSITION AND GIVING ME THIS OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY ONE MORE YEAR OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL AND PROVE EVERYBODY WRONG. AND ALSO WANT TO THANK COACH MARTIN FOR THIS CHANCE. I AM COMMITTING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/L48uZI36f2

Having enrolled at Georgetown in 2014, lettering on The Hilltop in 2015, 2016, 2017, while attending school but not playing in 2017-18, Campbell's a career 3.7 point, 1.3 assist performer. His best scoring output, 21 points, came at Xavier in 2016.

While in Blue and Grey, Campbell was bedeviled by injuries, including a serious hamstring tear, plus another issue which impacted his vision. A knee injury, sustained during the 2017 season and subsequent surgery, allows Campbell a fifth year of eligibility based on being medically ruled out for '17-18.

Creating immediate playing time for Campbell is the recent USC dismissal of guard Rakym Felder. Hassani Gravett, a senior, along with freshman T.J. Moss remained as Gamecock floor general optoins, while 2017 combo guard recruit Dave Beatty returned to his native Philadelphia,where he will attend and play for LaSalle.

Campbell, having sat out last year, is still 6'2", but now weight around 180 pounds. At a private winter workout, it was clear Campbell has invested in his body, bulking up, becoming clearly stronger. While then still not a 100%, Tre was nevertheless agile in the skill session; now he should be 100% recuperated.