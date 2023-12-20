Butler Bounced GU
Last night Georgetown fell to Butler in Indianapolis, 74-64, each team's first BIG EAST Conference tilt of 2023-24. The Hoyas are now 7-5 overall, 0-1 in conference play, while Butler stands 10-2/0-1.
Following is a brief report on the festivities, in segmented form.
High Number Guys
Though he did play for the first time in two games, sophomore guard Jayden Epps didn't wow observers. Scoring 12 points in 27 minutes was solid, but Epps went 3-10 from the field and pulled down 2 boards, also credited with zero assists and two turnovers.
Dontrez Styles showed up, though. During 29 minutes before fouling out, Styles, a junior forward, led all scorers with 19 points produced on 8-14 shooting overall, 3-5 on long balls.
Add six rebounds to Styles' output, though junior forward/center Supreme Cook was tops in Blue and Gray boarding, pulling down seven caroms. He also scored 10 points, propelling him into Ed Cooley's double figure scoring group.
Cooley is in his first year coaching Georgetown, his Butler counterpart Thad Matta is working his second campaign on Butler's campus. Matta enjoyed a pair of guys scoring 13 points - senior guard Posh Alexander and junior wing Pierre Brooks - while another duo dropped 12 each - senior forward and guard, Jahmyl Telfort plus DJ Davis, a senior guard.
Matta's crew was paced by senior center Jalen Thomas' eight boards, a mark that eclipsed all involved.
Pros...
What's some good news from a Hoya perspective?
Styles kept Georgetown in striking range. Dontrez' 19 points exceeded his pregame scoring average by 3.8.
G'Town shot an eye popping 9-10 from the free throw line.
Cooley's guys scored more second half points (17-14).
An 18-16 bench point advantage was earned by Cooley's guys.
...Cons
The following are aspects of the game that bedeviled Georgetown:
G'Town shot 38.7% from the field, 31.8% on , both below their pregame season averages of 44.1%/37.1%.
GU lost the rebounding battle, 37-29, including on the defense glass (22-16). Nineteen were snagged in first half play.
On turnovers, the Hoyas coughed it up 13 times total, seven in the initial 20 minutes.
Butler prevailed on fastbreaks, 13-4.
Points in the paint was won by Butler, logging 46 to 22.
Butler dominated lead time, 37:31 to 49.
Senior guard Jay Heath MUST score more than a pair of points on 1-8 shooting from the field, 0-4 on long distance shots.
The game turned on an 18-9 Butler first half run, one initiated with 6:34 in the period. Down 40-27 at intermission, the onslaught continued in back stanza action, including deficits of 16 points, twice.
On Tap
Both teams continue to face BIG EAST teams going forward.
Butler travels to Providence for a Saturday, noon EST.
G'Town next laces 'em up Friday, when Marquette hosts them, the last leg of a three game, Midwest road trip. Tip off is 7p EST.