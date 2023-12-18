Tix : Seat can be had, starting at $5 each !

What : Georgetown (7-4/0-0 in BIG EAST) at Butler (9-2/0-0 in BIG EAST)

Fresh off a weekend, power five win, Georgetown remained on the road, choosing not to return to DC, instead traveling to their next destination, Indianapolis, IN, home of Butler's Bulldogs. Primary game information follows for this tilt, each team's first BIG EAST matchup of 2023-24.

When it comes to general team stats:

Ed Cooley, in his first year coaching Georgetown, sees sophomore guard Jayden Epps pace both team and BIG EAST Conference in scoring at 18.9 ppg, though his availability against Butler is in question - Epps missed the victory at Notre Dame and Cooley noted he would not be summoned if not 100%.



Dontrez Styles, a junior forward, is next at 15.2 ppg, with senior forward Ish Massoud's 10.8 ppg and junior forward/center Supreme Cook (10.7 ppg) rounding out double figure Hoya scoring. A pair of DC native guards, sophomore guard Rowan Brumbraugh and senior backcourt mate Jay Heath, nearly reach double figure scoring at 9.8 ppg and 9.5 ppg, respectively.



The triumvirate of Cook (8.6 rpg), Styles (6.4 rpg) and Massoud (6.0 rpg) are Cooley's primary carom-getters.



Alternatively, Thad Matta, Butler's head coach for and season and a half now, has a quartet of double figure scoring guys; junior wing Pierre Brooks accounts for 16.8 ppg, Jahmyl Teifort, a senior forward, drops 15.6 ppg, followed by 12 points from senior guard DJ Davis and senior point guard Posh Alexander's 10.9 ppg.



None of these guys lead the Bulldogs in rebounding. That honor belongs to senior center Jalen Thomas (6.6 rpg).



Interesting stat: Both Butler and Georgetown boast 10 new players currently on their rosters.



Be sure to circle back for game coverage!





