Former Hoyas sophomore Rowan Brumbaugh's recently took the plunge.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens up for men's basketball this week, allowing students who compete an opportunity to leave for another institution. Based on legal action in other, related areas, even players who have already transferred previously can do so with no residence year sanction; before all transfers accompanied that penalty, followed a few years ago of only the second departure. In 2024, if a player is eligible to transfer and is accepted by the new institution, immediate competition is allowed, no matter their transfer history.

A 6'3" guard who loves the ball in his hands, Brumbaugh, a WDC native whose parents home is actually around the corner from Georgetown, initially went to Texas, where he opted to redshirt in 2022-23.

A subsequent transfer brought him to Georgetown, where over 31 games - 20 starts - Brumbaugh chalked up 22.3 minutes per game, shot 40.7% from the field, 37% on three pointers. His rebound and assist numbers were 2.2 and 2.7, respectively, while 62 turnovers were realized, producing an assist turnover ration of 1.3.

High mark numbers realized during G'Town'? 9-23, 2-8 in the BIG EAST season: 24 points (3.2.24), seven boards (12.12.23), plus seven assists and five assists on 2.21.24 and 12.12.23, respectively.

A DC native sone graduate of Northwood Mount Hermon (MA), Brumbaugh the 2023 senior was ranked 72nd by Rivals.com, while also carrying a four star designation. That year he also garnered second-team All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA recognition, while contributing 13.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. NMH made the NEPSAC AAA championship game, Brumbagh's senior year.



Brumbaugh, a fan favorite at Georgetown, loves to drive and find, while also playing faster. As he matures physically, expect him to bang and grind more.



Good luck to Brumbaugh, on his next move!



