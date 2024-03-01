Yesterday, in service to Georgetown's pending matchup with Xavier tomorrow, the program made members available, also opening up practice to media. Within that group was Wayne Bristol.



A 6'6" senior wing from the DMV, Bristol rapped about his emotional state and sojourn, staying in the fight, expectations before the BIG EAST Tournament, defining his college career and advice for DMV kids.



For the season Bristol has logged nine starts in 28 games, averaging 3.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.5% overall, 29.5% on three pointers. Individual high marks of 14 points, 10 rebounds and 32 minutes of clock have been achieved in '23-24. For a career, this former Howard Bison has logged 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, each time out.



Enjoy what could be Bristol's last interview in Blue and Grey!





