Brew Town is Bad for Hoyas
Depleted by injury, having won no BIG EAST games in going on two seasons now - that's 25 straight league games over three seasons - Georgetown really could have used a victory at Marquette. Such a victory would have gone a long way to buoy this dumpster fire of a season.
It didn't work out that way, as HC Pat Ewing and his charges fell 73-57 in Milwaukee, yesterday. The setback places G'Town 5-12 overall, 0-6 and 11th or last in the BIG EAST. Marquette rose to 13-4, 5-1/3rd.
Below are a few observations from the contest.
Giving It Up
Turnovers were a bane of Georgetown's existence yesterday, with the Hoyas committing a whopping 20, that for a team currently registering 12.8 each time out.
They bedeviled the Hoyas throughout, but the second half focused the issue dramatically: Primo Spears coughed it up with 8:47 to go on an inbounds play, leading to a Marquette three pointer, punctuating a 17-3, game stealing run.
By comparison, MU was forced into only nine. The Golden Eagles scored 26 points off Georgetown's miscues. The latter managed only seven points from MU's cough-ups.
G'Town HC, Pat Ewing was blunt regarding turnover's impact, telling GUHoyas.com "I thought our guys fought hard in the first half but made too many mistakes - they made them in the first half but they didn't hurt us as much but it hurt us tremendously in the second half".
Important Relationship
Georgetown slipped into some selfishness, which expectedly created a swoon. For instance, the Hoyas had nine assists in first half play to Marquette's 11. The two generated 14 and 15 points off those helpers, respectively.
Second stanza was markedly different, seeing G'Town credited with eight assists to MU's 18. The Hoyas helped on 13 makes, to MU's 24, scoring 37 points to the victor's 61 via them.
Yeah, ball sharing makes a difference.
Stat Locker
Georgetown shot 51.9% from the field, 50% beyond the arc. Marquette logged 54.9% overall, 41.4% on threes.
MU's 52 paint points nearly doubled G'Town's 28, yet only bested them 31-28 rebounding.
Spears paced G'Town in scoring with 18 points, a game high. His seven assists led the team. A pair of reserves, junior wing Wayne Bristol and sophomore G/F Jordan Riley pressed into starting due to injury, each scored 16 points in 31 and 32 minutes, respectively, Blue and Gray personal bests.
Junior forward Akok Akok also reached double figure scoring at 10 points. His seven rebounds were a team high matched by senior center Qudus Wahab.
Shaka Smart coaches MU, a squad that saw seven players score at least eight points - an outgrowth of their ball sharing. Sophomore guard Kam Jones was Smart's top scorer (17 points). Junior point guard Tyler Kolek led the game via 15 assists, a career best.
Next Up
Georgetown travels home to DC, where they will prepare for a Seton Hall visit, Tuesday, 830p EST.
Marquette hosts UConn a day later. Tip-off is 6p CST.