Depleted by injury, having won no BIG EAST games in going on two seasons now - that's 25 straight league games over three seasons - Georgetown really could have used a victory at Marquette. Such a victory would have gone a long way to buoy this dumpster fire of a season.

It didn't work out that way, as HC Pat Ewing and his charges fell 73-57 in Milwaukee, yesterday. The setback places G'Town 5-12 overall, 0-6 and 11th or last in the BIG EAST. Marquette rose to 13-4, 5-1/3rd.

Below are a few observations from the contest.

Giving It Up

Turnovers were a bane of Georgetown's existence yesterday, with the Hoyas committing a whopping 20, that for a team currently registering 12.8 each time out.

They bedeviled the Hoyas throughout, but the second half focused the issue dramatically: Primo Spears coughed it up with 8:47 to go on an inbounds play, leading to a Marquette three pointer, punctuating a 17-3, game stealing run.

By comparison, MU was forced into only nine. The Golden Eagles scored 26 points off Georgetown's miscues. The latter managed only seven points from MU's cough-ups.

G'Town HC, Pat Ewing was blunt regarding turnover's impact, telling GUHoyas.com "I thought our guys fought hard in the first half but made too many mistakes - they made them in the first half but they didn't hurt us as much but it hurt us tremendously in the second half".



