Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

BET Gives Hoyas Chance at Revenge

Collectivelly, Georgetown can prevail today.
Collectivelly, Georgetown can prevail today. (Madison Collins)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Though Georgetown has struggled mightily in BIG EAST play this season, bagging only two games in 20 tries, an opportunity for sweet, sweet, revenge exists for HC Ed Cooley. In BIG EAST Tournament competition, his Hoyas; today face newly minted arch rival Providence, Cooley's former employer whose denizens have engaged in a personal-laden attack on their former head coach this season. If Georgetown can prevail, Providence's NCAA Tournament possibilities likely cease.

This grudge match so to speak, happens today. Basic game information follows:

What: Georgetown (9-22, 2-18, 10th in BIG EAST) vs. Providence (19-12, 10-10/7th)

When: March 13th, 2024, 630p EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

Tix: Seats start at $19 each!

Broadcast: FS1

Chat: Premium Court

How do the team stats look?

Georgetown vs. Providence BET Statistics
Stats G'Town/BIG EAST Rank Providence/BIG EAST Rank

Points Per Game

71.3 ppg/9th

72.8 ppg/8th

Points Per Game Allowed

78 ppg/10th

68.9/3rd

Field Goal %

41.5%/11th

44.8%/6th

3pt Field Goal %

34.6%/5th

33.2%/10th

Rebounds Per Game

34 rpg/9th

35.9 rpg/6th

Assists Per Game

12.2 apg/10th

13.8 apg/7th

Pace

67.6/8th

68.7/5th
Stats gleanded from sports-reference.com

Kim English, who took Cooley's place at Providence starting this season, enjoys the exploits of junior guard Devin Carter, author of a team best 19.4 ppg and 8.6 rpg, both the league's third top marks, respectively. Senior center Josh Oduro checks in next at 16.1 ppg, the league's 10th top average, plus 7.3 rebounds, the sixth most BIG EAST production.

Cooley's crew boasts 18.1 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, landing him fourth in the conference. Thirteen points each time out is junior forward Dontrez Styles' production, placing him 24th in the BIG EAST.

On the boards leads Supreme Cook is Head Hoya. He pulls down 8.1, tops in Blue and Grey, fourth in the BiG EAST.

Want to learn what happened in practice, Monday? It's here.

Be sure to circle back for postgame coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement