BET Gives Hoyas Chance at Revenge
Though Georgetown has struggled mightily in BIG EAST play this season, bagging only two games in 20 tries, an opportunity for sweet, sweet, revenge exists for HC Ed Cooley. In BIG EAST Tournament competition, his Hoyas; today face newly minted arch rival Providence, Cooley's former employer whose denizens have engaged in a personal-laden attack on their former head coach this season. If Georgetown can prevail, Providence's NCAA Tournament possibilities likely cease.
This grudge match so to speak, happens today. Basic game information follows:
What: Georgetown (9-22, 2-18, 10th in BIG EAST) vs. Providence (19-12, 10-10/7th)
When: March 13th, 2024, 630p EST
Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY
Tix: Seats start at $19 each!
Broadcast: FS1
Chat: Premium Court
How do the team stats look?
|Stats
|G'Town/BIG EAST Rank
|Providence/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
71.3 ppg/9th
|
72.8 ppg/8th
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
78 ppg/10th
|
68.9/3rd
|
Field Goal %
|
41.5%/11th
|
44.8%/6th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
34.6%/5th
|
33.2%/10th
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
34 rpg/9th
|
35.9 rpg/6th
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.2 apg/10th
|
13.8 apg/7th
|
Pace
|
67.6/8th
|
68.7/5th
Kim English, who took Cooley's place at Providence starting this season, enjoys the exploits of junior guard Devin Carter, author of a team best 19.4 ppg and 8.6 rpg, both the league's third top marks, respectively. Senior center Josh Oduro checks in next at 16.1 ppg, the league's 10th top average, plus 7.3 rebounds, the sixth most BIG EAST production.
Cooley's crew boasts 18.1 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, landing him fourth in the conference. Thirteen points each time out is junior forward Dontrez Styles' production, placing him 24th in the BIG EAST.
On the boards leads Supreme Cook is Head Hoya. He pulls down 8.1, tops in Blue and Grey, fourth in the BiG EAST.
