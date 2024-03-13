Though Georgetown has struggled mightily in BIG EAST play this season, bagging only two games in 20 tries, an opportunity for sweet, sweet, revenge exists for HC Ed Cooley. In BIG EAST Tournament competition, his Hoyas; today face newly minted arch rival Providence, Cooley's former employer whose denizens have engaged in a personal-laden attack on their former head coach this season. If Georgetown can prevail, Providence's NCAA Tournament possibilities likely cease.



This grudge match so to speak, happens today. Basic game information follows:



What: Georgetown (9-22, 2-18, 10th in BIG EAST) vs. Providence (19-12, 10-10/7th)



When: March 13th, 2024, 630p EST



Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY



Tix: Seats start at $19 each!



Broadcast: FS1



Chat: Premium Court

How do the team stats look?

