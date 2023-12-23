Sometimes reviewing a game can be painful for coaches, players, fans and writers alike. These contests are eyesores on a schedule, tilts that regardless of rooting position, are so uncompetitive it's almost painful to watch.



Last night's 81-51 pummeling of Georgetown by Marquette in Milwaukee fits the bill perfectly. Why?



Multiple reasons stand:



1) A nip and tuck ballgame until the first half 12:05 mark, Georgetown then went from up 13-10 to being on the business end of a 31-9 run, closing the stanza down 41=24.



2) Every starter scored less than their pre-game average; Jayden Epps dropped 14p on 5-17 shooting, 1-8 on threes, previously averaging 18.2 ppg. Dontrez Styles (12p/15.4 ppg) continued the trend, along with Supreme Cook (7p/approx 9p), Rowan Brumbaugh (0p/around 9p) and ish Massoud (0p/about 9p).



3) Their group shooting numbers didn't equal season averages either, given 32.8% and 20% logged vs. 43.9%/36.7% for the season.



4) The Hoyas coughed it up 19 times, 4.8 more than their season mark. Oh yeah, Marquette committed 11, Georgetown 19.

5) Fast break points (11-18) points off turnovers (9-28) and points in the paint (30-36) were additional Georgetown losses.

6) in the second half, Georgetown's deficit ballooned from 14 points to 38.



HC Ed Cooley, in his first year trying to turn the Hoyas around from a historic low, was clear in his assessment afterward, strongly, critically, honestly opining "Very disappointed on how my team performed. Whether we've been on the road, five, six, 20 days, I didn't feel the fight in my group, and that's on me. i didn't see the grit in my group, and that's on me. i don't think my team was coached well today. I don't think we were prepared today. i feel like we let down all of our Hoya Nation with that performance".



He continued, labeling his team's effort "Piss poor", since "We didn't have fight. We didn't have pop. We didn't have resilience. And that's not something I'm comfortable with".



Marquette, 10-3 and 1-1 in league play coached by Shaka Smart, was lauded by Cooley for bouncing back from a loss and protecting home court, both necessities to him for BIG EAST teams.



The Eagles' top six scorers all dropped greater than eight points. Arriving at Double Figureville were game high scorer David Joplin, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro. The first dropped 20 points, Kolek and Ighodaro each logged 13. As a team, they shot 44.6% from the field, 34.5 % beyond the arch, the last being less than their 32.9% long ball average prior to tip-off.



If there is one area Hoya supporters across the board can embrace last night, it's rebounding. Cook paced all carom getters with 11 snagged, Marquette's Joplin landed close with nine. Georgetown as a unit pulled down 28 rebounds, equaling MU in that regard, yet besting them by a single offensive board.



The Eagles next play Creighton, a Saturday, December 30th, 2p EST battle. .

Georgetown (7-6/0-2), laces 'em up in 2024, also welcoming Creighton, three days later (1.2.24). Things jump off, 7p EST.





