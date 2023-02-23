Sometimes the odds are stacked against schools and players to such a large degree, they have little chance of winning. Bard, a new public school in Washington, DC, would fit the bill, given they have no home court capable of hosting basketball games. In fact, last season they had no gym at all, being forced to use a neighborhood recreation center.



Add money and larger league woes, and it's clear Bard's DCIAA experience has been a challenge.



Well, HC Malcolm Battle and staff, including associate HC William Liggins, didn't succumb to likely reality, pushing the school forward, not accepting excuses. The result? A DCIAA championship was secured this past weekend, as Bard bested McKinley Tech 54-44 for the chip!



"Just not being able to prepare was huge" shared Battle, when asked to elaborate on the challenges his program has faced. "We couldn't get any continuity. Can't go over or scout anything".



The result of struggling was beneficial in this case, as "The kids had their moments but as the season progressed, they bonded even more into a sort of us vs. everybody mentality". In a nutshell, per Battle "I believe it made them tougher".



Battle hopes to continuing seeing a community connection to and benefit from, nabbing this DCIAA chip: "These kids have played 58 road games but I must say our student body. I mean completely TAKEOVER A GYM.



"For me that means sooooo much!! Hopefully our students and Congress Heights can feel like what these young brothers have done is for all of us, not just our team".



How did they do get the win?



Firs;t, senior guard DeAngelo Fogle must be credited for his pair of individual scoring runs. He made four straight shots in second quarter play, before hitting a couple in the fourth quarter. "My teammates kept finding me" recalled Fogle, who summed "I got good shots, that's it".

Fogle finished with 18 points, while teammate, backcourt/class mate Darius Leonard finished with 10 points, while senior guard Steven Lamar put up nine points on 4-4 shooting. Junior forward Nate :Poindexter paced Bard with 10 rebounds, followed by junior forward Damari Thompson's seven (one other teammate equaled Thompson).



McKinley Tech was paced in scoring by senior guard Terrell Webster, whose 22 points and 14 rebounds both stood as game highs. Demontae Neclos, a sophomore guard, joined him in double figure scoring via 10 points, while junior forward Antwan Gross pulled down 12 rebounds, half being offensive.



One thing that bedeviled McKinley Tech was a rash of misses; they failed to sink a number of layups and wide open shots, particularly in the first half. At intermission the Trainers trailed 28-18.



Ali Foster, McKinley Tech's talented HC, acknowledged the missed shots, but leaned into another rationale for defeat, saying "But on top of that, we didn't execute offensively pretty much the first quarter", which helped put the Trainers behind. "Guys try and do their own thing, and that's on me. We weren't connected offensively".



Of course, Bard program members and supporters were proud.



"It speaks for itself" said Lamar, when asked how he felt about this accomplishment. "We just started last year. No home games, plus no gym - we just got a gym this last year...It's unbelievable!"

Yes it is! Congrats to Bard, Battle and their entire community! This one means...alot!





