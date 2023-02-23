Bard's Struggles and Runs Produce Title
Sometimes the odds are stacked against schools and players to such a large degree, they have little chance of winning. Bard, a new public school in Washington, DC, would fit the bill, given they have no home court capable of hosting basketball games. In fact, last season they had no gym at all, being forced to use a neighborhood recreation center.
Add money and larger league woes, and it's clear Bard's DCIAA experience has been a challenge.
Well, HC Malcolm Battle and staff, including associate HC William Liggins, didn't succumb to likely reality, pushing the school forward, not accepting excuses. The result? A DCIAA championship was secured this past weekend, as Bard bested McKinley Tech 54-44 for the chip!
"Just not being able to prepare was huge" shared Battle, when asked to elaborate on the challenges his program has faced. "We couldn't get any continuity. Can't go over or scout anything".
The result of struggling was beneficial in this case, as "The kids had their moments but as the season progressed, they bonded even more into a sort of us vs. everybody mentality". In a nutshell, per Battle "I believe it made them tougher".
Battle hopes to continuing seeing a community connection to and benefit from, nabbing this DCIAA chip: "These kids have played 58 road games but I must say our student body. I mean completely TAKEOVER A GYM.
"For me that means sooooo much!! Hopefully our students and Congress Heights can feel like what these young brothers have done is for all of us, not just our team".
How did they do get the win?
Firs;t, senior guard DeAngelo Fogle must be credited for his pair of individual scoring runs. He made four straight shots in second quarter play, before hitting a couple in the fourth quarter. "My teammates kept finding me" recalled Fogle, who summed "I got good shots, that's it".
Fogle finished with 18 points, while teammate, backcourt/class mate Darius Leonard finished with 10 points, while senior guard Steven Lamar put up nine points on 4-4 shooting. Junior forward Nate :Poindexter paced Bard with 10 rebounds, followed by junior forward Damari Thompson's seven (one other teammate equaled Thompson).
McKinley Tech was paced in scoring by senior guard Terrell Webster, whose 22 points and 14 rebounds both stood as game highs. Demontae Neclos, a sophomore guard, joined him in double figure scoring via 10 points, while junior forward Antwan Gross pulled down 12 rebounds, half being offensive.
One thing that bedeviled McKinley Tech was a rash of misses; they failed to sink a number of layups and wide open shots, particularly in the first half. At intermission the Trainers trailed 28-18.
Ali Foster, McKinley Tech's talented HC, acknowledged the missed shots, but leaned into another rationale for defeat, saying "But on top of that, we didn't execute offensively pretty much the first quarter", which helped put the Trainers behind. "Guys try and do their own thing, and that's on me. We weren't connected offensively".
Of course, Bard program members and supporters were proud.
"It speaks for itself" said Lamar, when asked how he felt about this accomplishment. "We just started last year. No home games, plus no gym - we just got a gym this last year...It's unbelievable!"
Yes it is! Congrats to Bard, Battle and their entire community! This one means...alot!
Stat Locker
|Column 1
|Bard
|McKinley Tech
|
FG%
|
45.7%
|
27.9%
|
3pt FG%
|
35.3%
|
23.1%
|
Rebound total
|
37
|
38
|
Offensive rebound total
|
5
|
17
|
Bench points
|
12
|
2
|
Paint points
|
14
|
22
|
Second chance points
|
5
|
10
|
Points off turnovers
|
4
|
9
|
Fastbreak points
|
2
|
2
|
Assists
|
13
|
8
|
Assist high man
|
Q. Harvey 6
|
T. Webster 3
Recruiting Round Up
These guys are still available colleges. Stop screwing around!
DeAngelo Fogle - 6'1", 180 pound senior guard, Bard (DC) - Sometimes a streaky shooter, Fogle got hot, cooled off, and became en fuego later. Has worked hard to better his body. Will compete. Is more shooter than driver.
Washington Adventist has offered.
Continued body/stamina work will help Fogle remain a threat throughout. Has to be more vocal.
Darius Leonard - 6'0", 170 pound senior guard, Bard (DC) - A tough, multi faceted player, Leonard was a force, including on the boards where he snatched seven. The talk was of Fogle's shooting, for good reason, but Leonard also tickled the twine, making shots consistently.
Will pass, defend and grab 50-50s.
Question his toughness? Leonard this season was in a near tragic car accident, one that would have killed him if he wasn't wearing a seat belt, necessitating a mask to be donned against McKinley Tech, protecting injuries. The wreck ended up costing him his starting position, but Leonard never wavered fighting for minutes and playing time.
Leonard has little interest and no offers, which is criminal. This kid can play SOMEWHERE collegiately.
Should focus on establishing himself as a true lead guard, which can happen with reps. Needs to be more vocal. Getting stronger would be a plus too.
Steven Lamar - 6'3", 190 pound senior guard, Bard (DC) - Another tough, gritty performer, Lamar gives driving, defending, some shooting and competition. He's a guy that does winning stuff. Is a true hard hat guy.
Needs to become tighter with the rock in traffic for college. And probably work on extending his range.
Virginia Union has tendered a scholarship offer.
Terrell Webster - 6'2", 170 pound senior guard, McKinley Tech (DC) - Per Foster, "Right now, the school that is making the biggest push is Millersville", who has seriously has worked to prepare an aid package. Shenandoah is also showing love, Virginia Union soft offered him last summer, while UDC lurks John's Hopkins has also been in contact.
What they value is a smart student - Webster is in the top 10% or 15% of MT students GPA-wise, and at various times has had the senior classes' best GPA - and also a slashing, shooting guard who is used to being a lead dog. Plays on his own pace. Will hit open and defended shots.
For college Webster must be a better vocal leader, and spray the ball around more to teammates.
Demontae Neclos - 6'" 160 pound sophomore guard, McKinley Tech (DC) - Being just in his second high school year, Neclos is not well known to recruiters, but should be; a strong right driver, Neclos is very skilled at getting into the lane. Doesn't seem to be afraid of the moment.
Going forward, burnishing his left hand and long distance shooting should be next ups.
Exclusive Shots
