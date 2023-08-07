Going into DC Pro City Kenner League's playoff rounds, AWash entered the tourney seeded second, Jim Crouch standing first. Both made championship round status, each team fighting hard to secure the chip.



When the dust settled, AWash prevailed 69-67, repelling an energized Jim Crouch side. On the way to a Kenner League MVP award, Georgetown sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh logged 18p, 8r and and multiple assists. He led the team to victory.



"Yeah, just making the right play, finding our shooters" responded Brumbaugh afterward, when asked about being on AWash's controls, "making the right play off the ball", before shifting responsibility to teammates, noting "But it was all these guys".



It could have gone the other way.



Down double digits with the clock reading 12 minutes, 43 seconds to play in second half work, AWash owned a 49-38 lead, one they seemingly could nurse to victory. Jim Couch then leaned heavily into full court pressure - a 1-2-2 being prominent, using the scheme to grind back into contention.

Brumbaugh on that deployment and his team's response: "At first we took advantage of it, we kind of had momentum. And then it started to slow us up, (we) kind of got complacent with it".





