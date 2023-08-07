AWash and Brumbaugh Take Kenner Hardware
Going into DC Pro City Kenner League's playoff rounds, AWash entered the tourney seeded second, Jim Crouch standing first. Both made championship round status, each team fighting hard to secure the chip.
When the dust settled, AWash prevailed 69-67, repelling an energized Jim Crouch side. On the way to a Kenner League MVP award, Georgetown sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh logged 18p, 8r and and multiple assists. He led the team to victory.
"Yeah, just making the right play, finding our shooters" responded Brumbaugh afterward, when asked about being on AWash's controls, "making the right play off the ball", before shifting responsibility to teammates, noting "But it was all these guys".
It could have gone the other way.
Down double digits with the clock reading 12 minutes, 43 seconds to play in second half work, AWash owned a 49-38 lead, one they seemingly could nurse to victory. Jim Couch then leaned heavily into full court pressure - a 1-2-2 being prominent, using the scheme to grind back into contention.
Brumbaugh on that deployment and his team's response: "At first we took advantage of it, we kind of had momentum. And then it started to slow us up, (we) kind of got complacent with it".
By the six minute mark Jim Crouch was clearly committed to pressing, culminating in a 64=63 lead, the clock reading a minute and thirty seconds or so. It was clearly a new ball game.
Former Maryland star and current International pro James Gist answered for Awash with a stick back, Brumbaugh eventually sinking two charity strip attempts 50 seconds later, pushing Awash to a 67-64.
Re-enter the pressure.
Jim Crouch's Caleb Kenny (Holy Cross junior forward, 6p, 2r) logged his singular steal, swiping the ball while full court pressing and scoring. Jim Crouch, energized and focused, was then down a point with 18.8 ticks remaining in regulation.
JC had one final chance, a three point attempt by G'Town's senior forward Ishmael Massoud, a quick shot that rimmed off, sealing AWash's victory.
Massoud dropped 15p, 6r, 2a,for JC,, a team high in scoring also met by Penn freshman guard Tyler Perkins.
Jaire Grayer, a TCU player that has spent time in the NBA summer league's with Indiana and overseas, tied Brumbaugh leading all scorers and boarders at 17p and 8r.
Above is an exclusive interview with Brumbaugh, where he discusses the game, development, expectations, a year of discovery and redshirting at Texas.
Rowan also talked to Kenner League media, sharing on the win while being informed he was MVP, plus discussing playing at Georgetown, development and upcoming season expectations. That tweeted interview is here.
More info relative to the '23 Kenner League's playoff round, is here.