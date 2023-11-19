Standing as Georgetown's second foe in it's MTE - the Hoyas vanquished visiting Mount St. Mary's yesterday 83-72 - Patriot League member and neighborhood rival American University slides into Capital One Arena today.

So what's the genesis behind this rare collegiate back to back game experience? Yesterday, head Hoya Ed Cooley elaborated as such:

The philosophy behind the back-to-back games was to prepare our men for the BIG EAST tournament and postseason play. If we can do that early, as we're building, as we continue to learn who we are as a team and as coaches, I think it is important enough for us to give us some confidence and teach us what it is to win. This is all a teaching, development, growing, a building stage to give our men confidence to continue to grow and get better".

