With the transfer portal and NIL supercharging things, reality can change very quickly.

When a school is actively and widely staffing a player roster as Georgetown is, news can come at you fast. Like Georgetown making the final three cut for former Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford, Jr. on Easter Sunday. Then, just a scant two days later, Pettiford chose East Carolina .

A 6-foot-1 point guard who won a national championship his freshman year at Kansas but never found his niche or consistent minutes in two years there, sophomore transfer Bobby Pettiford Jr. has whittled his options down to three programs. On Easter Sunday, Pettiford announced that he is ultimately choosing between East Carolina, Florida State, and Georgetown.

Though he had a 13-point game on the strength of 6-for-7 shooting and a 10-point, four assist performance in 22 minutes during an 84-62 thrashing of then-No.14 Indiana, Pettiford Jr. never found stability in Lawrence. Now he has the opportunity to revitalize his career in a different system.

Despite having too small a role to gauge how his game would translate to the Big East Conference, Pettiford played in his fair share of big games in the Big 12. While he won a national championship as a freshman, he never played prolonged minutes and panned out.

During a stellar prep career at South Granville HS in North Carolina, Pettiford averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 boards while emerging as a top-15 national recruit. He initially committed to Louisville out of Granville. When then-coach Chris Mack decided not to renew the contract of DIno Gaudio, who was the lead recruiter for Pettiford, Pettiford opted to de-commit.

He re-opened his recruitment and eventually decided on Kansas ten days later. Pettiford made a verbal commitment following a virtual meeting with the Jayhawks coaching staff.

Immediately after restarting his recruitment, programs such as Georgia, Virginia Tech, Texas A & M, Providence, and a bevy of others reached out. The Friars was coached by new Hoya head man, Ed Cooley. .

Pettiford will look to rediscover the scoring prowess and creative play-making which made him such a highly sought after recruit coming out of high school. Rivalls.com positioned him a three start guy, one ranked 127th nationally at the time.

While Cooley added a commitment from a bullish 6-foot-6 guard in North Carolina transfer Dontrez Styles and a 6-foot-1 point guard in Illinois transfer Jayden Epps, Pettiford would add balance and bolster the backcourt, one which also eventually includes a 6-foot-4, 210-pound Class of 2024 combo guard in Kayvaughn Mulready.

Georgetown recently bid adieu to a pair of high impact backcourt players in Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, while teammate Jay Heath, who transferred in with that pair last year, is staying.

