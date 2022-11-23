This is an official Athletic Department release. Plug into Premium Cour t for the latest hot chat!

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team dropped a 74-70 decision to the visiting American University Eagles at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. The shorthanded Hoyas, playing without the team’s second-leading scorer Brandon Murray, slip to an even 3-3 on the year while AU improves to 3-2 on the season.





ON THE RECORD

“If we want to win we need to be a more together team. We have to stop having these emotional outbursts and breakdowns as the game goes on. In every sport that you play you are going to have ups and downs and even when you have up ups, you can't get too high and when you have downs you can't get too low. You are going to make mistakes but it's all about what you do after these mistakes and that is something I keep trying to preach to them."

- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Primo Spears led three Hoyas in double figures with 15 points with a 7-for-8 performance from the free throw line.

● Akok Akok followed up with 14 points of his own including three triples to go along with six rebounds, two steals and a pair of assists.

● Jay Heath rounded out those in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting as well as three steals and two assists.

● Qudus Wahab led the game with nine boards as the Hoyas outrebounded the Eagles 37-32.

● The Hoyas shot 38.1% (24-63) from the floor while AU shot 51.8% (29-56).

● Georgetown forced 18 turnovers but committed 17 of its own.

● GU held the advantage on second-chance points 18-12.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● Georgetown jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead behind an Akok triple and a Heath bucket. Both squads would go back and forth until AU pulled ahead 11-10 forcing a GU timeout.

● Out of the huddle, the Hoyas staged a 19-2 run for the 29-13 lead, fueled by buckets from Wayne Bristol Jr., Spears and Bryson Mozone, and bookended by Ryan Mutombo jumpers.

● Trading buckets, the Hoyas looked to Akok late in the first half as he scored seven of GU’s last 11 points, going into the break with a 40-30 advantage.

● AU came out strong in the second but another Akok triple pushed the Hoya lead back to seven (43-36).

● Georgetown could not hold on the lead in the second half as an Elijah Stephens jumper in the second gave AU its first lead of the game (53-52).

● The Hoyas regained the lead on free throws but AU found a new gear and took it right back and extended its lead to seven (64-57) before a Heath triple pulled the Hoyas within two (66-64, 1:44) and seemingly shifted the momentum back to the Hoyas prompting an AU timeout.

● That’s as close as Georgetown would get as American went on for the 74-70 win.





UP NEXT

The Hoyas remain in the District for a matchup against UMBC on Saturday, November 26. Tipoff at Capital One Arena is scheduled for noon and the game will be televised on FS2. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin on 106.7 The Fan and Sirius XM 387.







