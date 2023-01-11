For postgame pressers, click here . Shout out to Making the Cut with Mook for sharing his video, as operator oversight precluded our original capture.

Below is an official Georgetown report, originally published on GUHoyas.com.

Georgetown Falls to Seton Hall





WASHINGTON – Despite the score being tied at 27 at the half, the Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not hold on and fell 66-51 to Seton Hall on Tuesday evening. With the setback, Georgetown slips to 5-13 overall and is 0-7 in BIG EAST play. Seton Hall improves to 10-8 on the season with a 3-4 record in league play.





ON THE RECORD

“When you’re missing an integral part of your team in Brandon Murray, I think that hurt us in terms of manufacturing offense. It was hard, but then defensively I didn’t think we were locked in enough to be able to get the stops that we needed to.”

- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game and playing without second-leading scorer Brandon Murray







HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● A trio of Hoyas were a point shy of double figures as Akok Akok, Jordan Riley and Primo Spears each tallied nine points.

● Akok and Riley were both 4-for-9 from the field. while Akok added a pair of blocks and Riley chipped in a trio of steals.

● Qudus Wahab grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds with seven on the offensive glass while chipping in six points (3-5 FG) and one block.

● Wayne Bristol Jr., Bryson Mozone and Spears each dished out a pair of assists on the night.

● Georgetown shot 31.3% (20-64) while SHU shot 38.1% (24-63).

● The Hoyas battled on the glass, outrebounding the Pirates 43-41 with 16 offensive boards to Seton Hall’s 12.







