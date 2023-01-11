AD Report: Seton Hall Walks Away With W
Below is an official Georgetown report, originally published on GUHoyas.com.
For postgame pressers, click here. Shout out to Making the Cut with Mook for sharing his video, as operator oversight precluded our original capture.
Georgetown Falls to Seton Hall
WASHINGTON – Despite the score being tied at 27 at the half, the Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not hold on and fell 66-51 to Seton Hall on Tuesday evening. With the setback, Georgetown slips to 5-13 overall and is 0-7 in BIG EAST play. Seton Hall improves to 10-8 on the season with a 3-4 record in league play.
ON THE RECORD
“When you’re missing an integral part of your team in Brandon Murray, I think that hurt us in terms of manufacturing offense. It was hard, but then defensively I didn’t think we were locked in enough to be able to get the stops that we needed to.”
- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game and playing without second-leading scorer Brandon Murray
● A trio of Hoyas were a point shy of double figures as Akok Akok, Jordan Riley and Primo Spears each tallied nine points.
● Akok and Riley were both 4-for-9 from the field. while Akok added a pair of blocks and Riley chipped in a trio of steals.
● Qudus Wahab grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds with seven on the offensive glass while chipping in six points (3-5 FG) and one block.
● Wayne Bristol Jr., Bryson Mozone and Spears each dished out a pair of assists on the night.
● Georgetown shot 31.3% (20-64) while SHU shot 38.1% (24-63).
● The Hoyas battled on the glass, outrebounding the Pirates 43-41 with 16 offensive boards to Seton Hall’s 12.
HOW IT HAPPENED
● Georgetown opened the scoring on a bucket from Qudus Wahab but the teams traded baskets and were knotted at seven with 12:43 to play.
● Georgetown staged a 10-4 run capped by a Denver Anglin triple and Bradley Ezewiro bucket down low for the 17-11 lead (5:30).
● SHU was able to find a bit of offense late and managed its first lead of the game (22-21) with 2:06 to play but the Hoyas came right back with a traditional three-point play from Spears to regain the lead.
● The half closed on free throws as both squads went into the locker room with 27 points.
● Seton Hall came out hot in the second half but a quick five points from Bryson Mozone knotted the game back up at 32 apiece.
● However, the Pirates looked to Al-Amir Dawes to provide offense, scoring 21 of his 24 points all in the second frame.
● Georgetown was able to keep it a two-possession game through 9:38 but Seton Hall ran away with the 66-51 victory.
UP NEXT
The Hoyas will be off until Monday, January 16 when they head to Pennsylvania to take on the Villanova University Wildcats. Tipoff at the Wildcats’ on campus venue, Finneran Pavilion, is scheduled for noon and the game will be broadcast on FOX with Jason Benetti calling the play-by-play and Jim Jackson providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on The Team 980.