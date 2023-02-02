Hoyas Drop Midweek Matchup to Creighton





WASHINGTON – Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team cut the game to five late in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit as the Hoyas fell 63-53 to the visiting Creighton University Bluejays at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. A trio of Hoyas reached double figures in the game with Qudus Wahab leading the way with 14 points.





ON THE RECORD

"You know when we have [Brandon Murray and Primo Spears] not scoring the way that they have been scoring for us, it's hard for us to win. But I thought we locked in defensively. We held them to 63 points, they are a team that scores 70 something points. So we did a good job defensively, but like I said, offensively we took a step back." - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on today’s game





"For the first time he practiced yesterday, played today. I thought he looked good, he got a little winded. I think it's going to continue to get better for him." - Ewing on Jay Heath’s return





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Qudus Wahab led a trio of Hoyas in double fights with 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 effort from the floor, to go along with seven rebounds and a game-best trio of steals.

● Brandon Murray chipped in 11 points and a team-best eight boards.

● Primo Spears rounded out those in double digits with 10 points and paced the offense with four assists.

● Georgetown (6-17, 1-11 BIG EAST) shot 35.4% (23-65) for the game but its defense limited the Bluejays to 38.3% (23-60) shooting.

● Creighton owned the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 48-34.

● The Blue & Gray forced 10 Bluejay turnovers while committing just six of its own.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● Despite Creighton (14-8, 8-3 BE) getting on the board first, the Hoyas answered right back with a Riley jumper before the teams traded layups.

● At the first media timeout, Jay Heath made his first appearance in a game in 2023, knocking down a jumper to cut the deficit to three (9-6).

● The Bluejays pulled ahead by as many as eight (14-6) before GU tallied nine unanswered sparked by a Wayne Bristol Jr., followed by a Heath triple. Back-to-back layups from Wahab and Heath capped the run and put the Blue & Gray up 15-14.

● Another Wahab free throw would put the Hoyas up once again (18-17), however Creighton went on an 18-3 run to close the first frame and take a 35-21 lead.

● The Hoyas opened with buckets from Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, who both were cold from the floor in the first half. However, as the Hoyas chipped away, Creighton continued to have an answer on the other end.

● Trailing 13 (40-27), a 7-0 run from the Blue & Gray bookended by Wahab buckets cut the deficit to six.

● The Bluejays were able to keep the Hoyas at arm’s length until an Akok Akok dunk followed by a Bryson Mozone bucket cut the deficit to five (46-41, 9:43). After a Bluejay bucket, Spears’ jumper made it a two-possession game once again (48-43) but it was as close as the Hoyas would get as Creighton comfortably sealed the 63-53 victory.





UP NEXT

The Blue & Gray remains home on Saturday, February 4 when they host the No. 24 University of Connecticut Huskies. Saturday marks Georgetown’s annual GRAY OUT game presented by MedStar Health. Tipoff at Capital One Arena is scheduled for noon and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with Brandon Gaudin calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on The Team 980 and nationally on Sirius XM 381.







