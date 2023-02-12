Below is an official Georgetown game report. Go to GUHoyas.com for more from the school.

Hoyas Drop Saturday Matchup to No. 10/10 Marquette





WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not contain the No. 10/10 Marquette University Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon, falling 89-75 at Capital One Arena. A trio of Hoyas reached double figures with Jay Heath tallying a game-best 18 points but a quintet of Golden Eagles tallied double digits in the weekend matchup.





ON THE RECORD

“I love [Akok Akok’s] energy, I love his effort, I love the fight that he brings. He started a little slow but those blocks that he made down the stretch were key blocks.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Akok Akok’s five blocks





“(Tyler) Kolek is the head of the snake. He does everything for them. He makes all the right plays that need to be made on offense - he drives, he facilitates, he does all the offensive things in terms of facilitating to get those guys open shots.” - Ewing on the game against No. 10 Marquette





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Moving back into the starting lineup, Jay Heath led a trio of Hoyas in double figures with 18 points on seven made field goals. He added four rebounds and a pair of assists.

● Bryson Mozone came off the bench with 11 points on efficient 4-for-6 shooting to go along with a trio of steals.

● Akok Akok tallied 10 points, also on a 4-for-6 performance from the floor while matching his season-best five rejections and adding in a quartet of rebounds.

● Bradley Ezewiro, earning the first start of his career, grabbed a game-best nine rebounds while Primo Spears paced the offense dishing out a game-best eight assists.

● Georgetown (6-20, 1-14 BIG EAST) shot 44.8% (26-58) from the floor but allowed MU to shoot 52.2% (35-67) on the day.

● The Golden Eagles narrowly outrebounded the Hoyas 36-33.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● No. 10/10 Marquette (20-6, 12-3 BE) jumped out to a quick double-digit lead (19-9) before the Hoyas strung together five unanswered to make it a two-possession game capped by an emphatic dunk from Jordan Riley.

● Layups from Ryan Mutombo and Heath kept the Hoyas close before MU was able to create some space again.

● Akok made his presence known with a 3-pointer followed by an alleyoop dunk to cut the deficit to six (33-27, 3:49).

● Both teams traded buckets but MU closed the half on a 7-2 run after the last media timeout to take a 45-33 lead into the locker room.

● MU came out of the break hot from beyond the arc, sinking its fourth of the frame to take a commanding 62-43 lead with 14:51 on the clock before Mozone drained a 3-pointer of his own.

● The Golden Eagle lead ballooned to as many as 25 before the Hoyas started to chip away, staging a 9-0 run sparked by a Ryan Mutombo conventional three-point play and fueled by free throws.

● The nine unanswered cut the deficit to 13 (86-73) but it was as close as the Hoyas would get as Marquette went on to seal the 89-75 victory.





OF NOTE

● With eight assists on the day, Primo Spears has moved into the Georgetown record books for assists in a single season at No. 21 (142). He is three behind Tim Lambour’s 145 from the 1972-73 season. .

● Akok Akok’s five blocks matches his season high and he is now at 53 blocks for the season and sits at No. 28 on the all-time blocks in a season list. He is one behind Tom Scates’ (1977-78) and Roy Hibbert’s (2005-06) 54.





UP NEXT

Georgetown hits the road for a pair of games, starting with a matchup against the Seton Hall University Pirates on Tuesday, February 14. Tipoff at Prudential Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Tom McCarthy calling the play-by-play and Chris Walker providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on The Team 980 and nationally on Sirius XM 381.



