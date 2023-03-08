Click here for pressers from Hoya HC Pat Ewing, his VU counterpart Kyle Neptune and his BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Cam Whitmore.

This is an official Georgetown report.

Hoyas Fall in BIG EAST Tournament First Round





NEW YORK. – The Hoyas could not contain a hot-shooting sixth-seeded Villanova squad as the #11 Georgetown men’s basketball team fell 80-48 to the Wildcats in the first round of the 2023 BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by JEEP. With the loss, Georgetown concludes its season with an overall record of 7-25. Villanova advances to the second round with a record of 17-15.





ON THE RECORD

“They hit some tough shots early and we didn't get to them. We were trying to switch everything in the first half and our bigs didn't get up on some of those threes or they contested late. We work on contesting high and we weren't able to do that and they knocked down shots.”





“The result is all I'm thinking about right now. It's always good to be back in New York, but I'm very disappointed in the fact that the season is over for us and we didn't accomplish the things that we wanted to accomplish.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing





HOYA NOTES

● Primo Spears led the squad with 17 points as the lone Hoya in double figures and dished out a game-best seven assists to go along with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

● On the glass, Jay Heath grabbed eight rebounds while chipping in eight points.

● Georgetown shot 33.9% (19-56) for the game but allowed 46.7% (28-60) from the Wildcats, including a 15-for-35 performance from beyond the arc.

● The Wildcats owned the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Blue & Gray 43-27.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● Villanova got the scoring started first but a Bradley Ezewiro bucket off the Spears dish evened the game at six.

● A fastbreak layup from Spears gave the Hoyas an 8-6 lead. However, it was short-lived as the Wildcat shooting got hot and VU reeled off 14 straight to take the 20-8 lead.

● The Blue & Gray strung together a quick five sparked by a Brandon Murray three-point play and capped by an Ezewiro dunk to cut the deficit to seven (20-13).

● Villanova got hot from deep and ballooned the lead to 41-20 at the half.

● The Hoyas put together a more balanced second half, but still couldn’t chip away at the lead established by the ‘Cats in the first half.

● Heath scored all of his points in the second half, tallying eight on a trio of field goals and a pair of free throws.

● With 4:27 on the clock, the Hoyas posted back-to-back alley-oops, one apiece from Wayne Bristol Jr. and Bryson Mozone.

● Villanova secured the 80-48 victory at the final whistle.







