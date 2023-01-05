



Shorthanded Hoyas Drop Conference Battle with Villanova





WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell to the Villanova Wildcats 73-57 at home Wednesday evening. The shorthanded Hoyas, playing much of the second half without starters Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone and already without third-leading scorer Jay Heath, slip to 5-11 with an 0-5 mark in league action. Villanova improves to 8-7 and 2-2 in BIG EAST play.

ON THE RECORD

“They made good passes, a couple times we dug off the wrong person but they made us pay. I thought [Jordan Riley] came in and gave us a spark. He hustled, got a few rebounds and made a few plays. The guys that are coming off the bench are gonna have to give us a lift until these guys get back."- Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Coming off the bench, Jordan Riley led a pair of Hoyas in double figures with 12 points on a 4-for-10 performance from the floor and a 4-for-5 effort from the charity stripe.

● Akok Akok managed his second double-double of the season as he tallied 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds to go along with a pair of boards. It is the second double-double of the season and his career.

● Primo Spears paced the offense with nine assists, adding eight points and a pair of steals.

● Georgetown shot 35.6% (21-59) from the field while allowing the Wildcats to shoot 42.6% (23-54).

● The Hoyas outrebounded the ‘Cats 36-34.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● The Hoyas got the scoring started quickly with back-to-back triples from Mozone and Spears to take the quick 6-0 lead. Georgetown maintained an edge on the Wildcats through the first five minutes, leading 11-7.

● Despite a Villanova triple to make it a one-point game (11-10), Murray threw down an emphatic dunk, drew the foul and completed the three-point play to extend the lead back to four (14-10) with 12:11 on the clock.

● The ‘Cats clawed their way back from the charity stripe before a four-point mini run from Akok pushed the lead back in favor of the Hoyas.

● Georgetown strung together a 7-2 run fueled by a Riley traditional three-point play and a pair of Murray layups to take a 27-22 lead. However, Villanova found some late offense to regain a small lead before a Murray bucket closed the half with the squads tied at 35.

● The Wildcats came out hot in the second half and took a 45-38 lead before an Akok triple cut it to four. However, that’s as close as it would get as the short-handed Hoyas went much of the second half without both Mozone and Murray after both exited the game with injuries. Villanova held on for the 73-57 victory.





UP NEXT

Georgetown hits the road for a matchup at Marquette on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with Jeff Levering calling the play-by-play and Brian Butch providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on The Team 980 and nationally on Sirius XM 388.