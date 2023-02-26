Hoyas Fall 88-68 to No. 20/18 Providence on Senior Day





WASHINGTON – On Sunday afternoon the Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell 88-68 to the visiting No. 20/18 Providence College Friars. Pregame at Capital One Arena saw a celebration of the senior class of 2023. Akok Akok, Bryson Mozone, Qudus Wahab and Malcolm Wilson as well as managers Cooper Macklin, Zachary Pine and Zhaoyu “Ace” Yang were honored in a ceremony in front of the 7,085-person crowd prior to tipoff.





ON THE RECORD

“We started the game out strong, [Bryce Hopkins] got his third foul, they picked up their pace, they played two bigs - (Ed) Croswell had 15 and 9 at halftime and I thought he played extremely well in that stretch and they were just able to overpower us ” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Primo Spears and Jay Heath combined for 45 points, including a combined 30 in the second half. Spears led the squad with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting while adding a quartet of assists. .

● Heath added 19 points on a 7-for-13 performance from the floor, including a 5-for-8 effort from deep. He added three apiece of rebounds and assists to go along with a pair of steals.

● Bradley Ezewiro led the Hoyas on the glass grabbing eight rebounds while Brandon Murray paced the offense with five assists and Spears added four.

● Georgetown (7-23, 2-17 BIG EAST) shot 39.7% (25-63) for the game and matched a season best with 11 3-pointers. No. 20/18 Providence (21-8, 13-5 BE) shot 50.7% (35-69) on the day and 52.6% (10-19) from beyond the arc.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● The Hoyas jumped out to a quick lead with a layup from Heath followed by an Akok triple on the Murray helper.

● A three-point play from Ezewiro pushed the lead to five (8-3) early and also drew the second foul on PC’s leading scorer and rebounder Bryce Hopkins.

● As Spears drew another Hopkins foul forcing the Friar to sit for the remainder of the half, the Hoyas looked in good position after another Ezewiro bucket in the paint to take an 11-8. However, Providence reeled off 13 unanswered to take a commanding lead before a Ryan Mutombo layup stopped the run and closed the gap to 21-13 (11:36).

● That was as close as the Hoyas would get as PC led by double digits the rest of the frame and went into the break with a 46-27 advantage.

● Coming out of the locker room, PC got on the board first but Georgetown guards Spears and Heath tallied a pair of 3-pointers apiece in the first three minutes of action to close the gap to 10, trailing 49-39 (17:10).

● The teams traded buckets but 10 is as close as the Hoyas would get as the Friars sealed the 88-68 victory.





UP NEXT

Georgetown will hit the road for the regular season finale on Wednesday, March 1 with a trip to Omaha, Nebraska to face the No. 19/19 Creighton University Bluejays. Tipoff at CHI Health Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with Kevin Kugler calling the play-by-play and Nick Bahe providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on 99.1 FM and nationally on Sirius XM 386.



